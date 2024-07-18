LG LAUNCHES "BLACK FRIDAY IN JULY" PROMOTION

77-Inch LG OLED Evo G4 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Promotion

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced today Black Friday in July, a promotion offering a range of discounts on LG OLED TVs, LG Monitors, LG gram Laptops and LG audio products. Black Friday in July, which runs now through July 28, 2024 on LG.com features unique opportunities for consumers to save on LG's critically-acclaimed home entertainment products including a "Buy More Save More" program which increases the discount level when you purchase multiple qualifying products.

Buy More Save More

In addition to the up to 35% savings in the Black Friday in July program, consumers can get up to an additional 20% off if they purchase eligible monitors, laptops, accessories or personal audio products. Buy 2 eligible products for a 10% discount. Buy 3 or more eligible products for a 20% discount on top of the already discounted pricing.1

Big Savings on LG's Critically-Acclaimed OLED TVs

The Black Friday in July program features up to 40% savings on eligible LG OLED TVs and Soundbars, and includes free delivery and free wall mounting with one (1) compatible wall mount bracket or stand installation.2 Among the savings on TVs this month is the lowest price ever for the stunning 77-inch LG OLED Evo G4 at $3,999.99 through July 28.

For more details and to shop LG's Black Friday in July savings, visit LG.com.

1 Get an instant discount of 10% when you purchase two or more eligible LG monitors, laptops, speakers or accessories or 20% when you purchase three or more eligible LG monitors, laptops, speakers or accessories on http://www.LG.com in a single purchase between July 15, 2024 and July 21, 2024. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable. This offer may not be combined with other special programs or offers. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited.

Eligible Monitors : 34WP60C-B, 34GP63A-B, 27GL83A-B, 32GS95UE-B, 27UN850-W, 45GS95QE-B, 24MP400-B, 34GP83A-B, 49GR85DC-B, 45GR65DC-B, 27GS95QE-B, 34WP65C-B, 32GP750-B, 27GP950-B, 27MP400-B, 32GN650-B, 32GS60QC-B, 27GS50F-B, 24GN600-B, 32SR50F-B, 27GQ50F-B, 27GS50F-B, 24GQ50F-B, 45GS96QB-B, 27GS60QC-B, 32ML600M-B, 24MP60G-B Eligible Laptops : 15Z90ST-G.AAW4U1, 17Z90S-G.AAB4U1, 14T90R-K.AAB6U1, 14Z90S-G.ARW3U1, 16T90R-K.AAC7U1, 16T90SP-G.AAB6U1, 15Z90ST-G.ADB9U1 Eligible Accessories : MSA2, EG800BW, EG800BB, UGP90HB-B, EAD65185202 Eligible Speakers : PN1

2 Purchase select LG OLED TV and receive free wall mounting by Handy (up to a $164.99 value) with one (1) free compatible wall mount bracket (up to a $99.99 value) or free TV Stand Setup (up to a $49.99 value). Free wall mounting with one (1) free compatible wall mount bracket or free TV Stand Setup savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart, returned or part of the order is canceled, the promotional savings will be void. Handy wall mounting and service or TV Stand Setup service must be added to the original TV order and is not redeemable separately. Wall mounting by Handy includes installation of TV mounting bracket, mounting of TV, and load testing the hardware. Wall mount not included and must be purchased separately (unless noted for OLED83/77 G4WUA & OLED M3/G3/G2 series TVs). TV Stand Setup service includes unboxing, package removal, installation of provided TV stand, place on flat surface, TV plug in, connect to one video source. TV stand setup service not offered for OLED83/77 G4WUA & OLED M3/G3/G2 series TVs. TV Stand Setup does not include uninstallation of existing TV & haul away. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. Available http://www.LG.com from July 15, 2024 through July 28, 2024. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. [Click here for Handy full terms: LG + Handy.]

Eligible TV Models : OLED83G4WUA, OLED77G4WUA, OLED65G4SUB, OLED55G4SUB, OLED83C4PUA, OLED77C4PUA, OLED65C4PUA, OLED55C4PUA, OLED77B4PUA, OLED65B4PUA, OLED55B4PUA, OLED77C3PUA, OLED65C3PUA, OLED55C3PUA, OLED97G2PUA, OLED65G3PUA, OLED97M3PUA, OLED83M3PUA, OLED77G3PUA, OLED77M3PUA,

Eligible Wall Mount Brackets : WB22EGB, WB21EB, WB21LGB, WB21LMC, WB21LMB, OLW480B, LSW440B, LSW640B

