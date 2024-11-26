LG LAUNCHES BLACK FRIDAY SALE WITH HUGE SAVINGS ON MUST-HAVE TECH

Shop the best holiday deals on top-rated TVs, laptops, projectors, soundbars and audio.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA (LG) is kicking off the holiday season with incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on its top-rated TVs, gram laptops, projectors, soundbars, and audio products. Available throughout November and early December, these special offers provide the perfect opportunity to upgrade your work, entertainment, and gift-giving. Among the standout promotions is the Buy More, Save More deal, where shoppers can enjoy 5% off when purchasing two, or 10% off when purchasing three or more eligible monitors, laptops, projectors, personal audio devices, or accessories on LG.com.1

Save on LG's Best Selling OLED TVs

LG OLED TVs are renowned for stunning picture quality, delivering perfect blacks and vibrant colors for an unparalleled viewing experience. This season, unwrap incredible savings from LG on select models just in time for holiday gatherings:

LG IT Deals

Discover the perfect gift with unbeatable discounts on LG's top-rated laptops renowned for their sleek designs, powerful performance and impressive battery life.

Save Big on LG gram Laptops: Purchase the ultra-portable 17-inch LG gram (17Z90S-G.AAB6U1) for $999 , a savings of $600 , now through Dec. 8 . Also, now through Dec. 22 , get the 16-inch LG gram Style (16Z90RS-K.ADW8U1) for $1,099 and the LG gram SuperSlim (15Z90ST-G.AAW4U1) for $899 .

LG CineBeam Projector Deals

Create the ultimate home cinema with special offers on LG's 4K projectors:

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Projector Bundle: Purchase the ultimate home theater setup – the LG CineBeam Q (HU710PB), LG XO2 speaker (XO2TBK) and Cinebeam Q Projector Stand (CQS710PB) bundle – for only $799 starting now through Dec. 8 . 4

Purchase the ultimate home theater setup – the LG CineBeam Q (HU710PB), LG XO2 speaker (XO2TBK) and Cinebeam Q Projector Stand (CQS710PB) bundle – for only starting now through . Thousand Dollar Savings on LG's Projector: Save $1000 on the LG HU810PW 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector now through Dec. 2 .

LG Audio Deals

Elevate your home theater, enjoy crystal-clear music on the go or create the perfect party atmosphere with powerful and portable speakers – all at prices you won't want to miss. Experience immersive audio like never before with incredible deals on LG soundbars, speakers and TONE Free earbuds:

Don't miss out on these limited time offers, available now and while products last at LG.com.

1 Get an instant discount of 5% when you purchase two or more eligible LG monitors, laptops, projectors, personal audio or accessories or 10% when you purchase three or more eligible LG monitors, laptops or accessories on http://LG.com in a single purchase between 11/21/2024 - 12/2/2024. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable. This offer may not be combined with other special programs or offers. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited.

2 Purchase select LG OLED or QNED TVs and receive free wall mounting by Handy (up to a $164.99 value) or free TV Stand Setup (up to a $49.99 value). Available on LG.com from November 18 - December 31, 2024. Free wall mounting or free TV Stand Setup savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart, returned or part of the order is canceled, the promotional savings will be void. Handy wall mounting and service or TV Stand Setup service must be added to the original TV order and is not redeemable separately. Wall mounting by Handy includes installation of TV mounting bracket, mounting of TV, and load testing the hardware. Wall mount not included and must be purchased separately (unless noted for OLED 83/77G4, 97G2, & G3 series TVs). TV Stand Setup service includes unboxing, package removal, installation of provided TV stand, place on flat surface, TV plug in, connect to one video source. TV stand setup service not offered for OLED 83/77G4, 97G2 & G3 series TVs. TV Stand Setup does not include uninstallation of existing TV & haul away. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

3 Purchase select LG QNED or UHD TVs and receive free TV Stand Setup (up to a $49.99 value). Available on LG.com November 18 - December 31, 2024. Free TV Stand Setup savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart, returned or part of the order is canceled, the promotional savings will be void. Handy TV Stand Setup service must be added to the original TV order and is not redeemable separately. TV Stand Setup service includes unboxing, package removal, installation of provided TV stand, place on flat surface, TV plug in, connect to one video source. TV Stand Setup does not include uninstallation of existing TV & haul away. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

4 Purchase the LG CineBeam Q 4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector, a LG XBOOM 360 Wireless Speaker and the LG CineBeam Q Projector Stand in a single transaction on http://LG.com and receive instant additional savings equal to the value of the XO2TBK LG XBOOM 360 Wireless Speaker and LG CineBeam Q Projector Stand. Available on http://LG.com from 11/18/2024 - 12/8/2024. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is canceled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

Eligible Projector: HU710PB

Eligible Speaker: XO2TBK

Eligible Stand: CQS710PB

5 Purchase select T90S Tone Free earbuds and the LG XBOOM Go XG2T Ultra-Rugged Portable Speaker in a single transaction on http://LG.com and receive instant additional savings equal to the value of the LG XBOOM Go XG2T Ultra-Rugged Portable Speaker. Available on http://LG.com 11/4/2024 – 12/2/2024. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is canceled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

Eligible Earbuds: TONE-T90S.AUSALBK, TONE-T90S.AUSALWH

Eligible Speaker: XG2TBK.CUSALLK

6 Purchase two LG XBOOM Go XG9QBK Portable Bluetooth Speakers in a single transaction on LG.com and receive instant additional savings equal to the value of one LG XBOOM Go XG9QBK Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Available on LG.com from 11/4/2024 to 12/2/2024. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is cancelled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

Eligible Model: XG9QBK

7 Purchase select LG OLED or QNED TV with select LG Soundbar in a single transaction on http://www.LG.com between October 7, 2024 and December 31, 2024 and receive up to $200 off the Soundbar purchase price as bundle discount. Soundbar and eligible TV must be purchased in the same order. There are 3 select LG OLED & QNED TV and Soundbar bundle offers, details listed below. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart, returned or part of the order is canceled, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable and may not be combined with any other offers/discounts. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

Bundle 1:

Eligible TVs: OLED83G4WUA, OLED77G4WUA, OLED65G4SUB, OLED55G4SUB, OLED83C4PUA, OLED77C4PUA, OLED65C4PUA, OLED55C4PUA

Eligible Soundbars: S95TR ($200 off) or S90TR ($100 off)

Bundle 2:

Eligible TVs: OLED83G4WUA, OLED77G4WUA, OLED65G4SUB

Eligible Soundbar: SG10TY ($200 off)

Bundle 3:

Eligible TVs: OLED77C4PUA, OLED65C4PUA, OLED55C4PUA

Eligible Soundbar: SC9S ($200 off)

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.LG.com.

