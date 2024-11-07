LG LAUNCHES EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNTS ON MUST-HAVE TECH

Score the best holiday deals early on top-rated TVs, laptops, projectors, soundbars and earbuds.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA (LG) today announced a head start on holiday savings with incredible early Black Friday deals on its highly-rated LG TVs, gram laptops, CineBeam Q projector, soundbars and TONE Free Earbuds. Get the best deals on LG's lineup of products to elevate your work, entertainment and gift-giving this season.

Save on LG's Best Selling OLED TVs

LG's OLED TVs are renowned for stunning picture quality, delivering perfect blacks and vibrant colors for an unparalleled viewing experience. This season, unwrap incredible savings from LG on select models just in time for holiday gatherings:

LG gram Laptop Deals

LG gram laptops are renowned for their sleek designs, powerful performance and impressive battery life, making them the perfect companions for productivity and entertainment on the go. This holiday season, LG is offering a deep discount on its LG gram Style:

Early November gram deal: Get the 16-inch LG gram Style (16Z90RS-K.ADW8U1) for $800 off, bringing the price down to $1,199 through Nov. 17 .

Projector and Speaker Bundle Deals

Create the ultimate cinematic experience at home with the LG Cinebeam Q projector and the powerful LG XBOOM 360 XO2 speaker. LG is offering an incredible bundle deal:

Early Bird Projector Bundle: Get the LG CineBeam Q (HU710PB), LG XO2 speaker (XO2TBK) and Cinebeam Q Projector Stand (CQS710PB) bundle for $999 and an additional 10% off with promo code LASER10 through Nov. 17 .2

Soundbars, Speakers and Earbuds Deals

Elevate your home theater, enjoy crystal-clear music on the go, or create the perfect party atmosphere with powerful and portable speakers – all at prices you won't want to miss. Experience immersive audio with incredible deals on LG soundbars, speakers and TONE Free earbuds:

1Purchase select LG OLED or QNED TVs and receive free wall mounting by Handy (up to a $164.99 value) or free TV Stand Setup (up to a $49.99 value). Free wall mounting or free TV Stand Setup savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart, returned or part of the order is canceled, the promotional savings will be void. Handy wall mounting and service or TV Stand Setup service must be added to the original TV order and is not redeemable separately. Wall mounting by Handy includes installation of TV mounting bracket, mounting of TV, and load testing the hardware. Wall mount not included and must be purchased separately (unless noted for OLED 83/77G4, 97G2, & G3 series TVs). TV Stand Setup service includes unboxing, package removal, installation of provided TV stand, place on flat surface, TV plug in, connect to one video source. TV stand setup service not offered for OLED 83/77G4, 97G2 & G3 series TVs. TV Stand Setup does not include uninstallation of existing TV & haul away. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable. Available on LG.com from October 14, 2024 to November 17, 2024. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. [Click here for Handy full terms: LG + Handy]

2Purchase the LG CineBeam Q 4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector and receive an extra 10% off the pre-tax sale price with code LASER10. Available on LG.com 10/14/2024 - 11/17/2024. To receive the additional 10% off of the pre-tax sale price, code LASER10 must be entered during online checkout. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable. Availability, prices, and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

3Purchase select LG OLED with select LG Soundbar in a single transaction on http://www.LG.com between October 14, 2024 and November 17, 2024 and receive up to $200 off the Soundbar purchase price as bundle discount. Soundbar and eligible TV must be purchased in the same order. There are 4 select LG OLED & QNED TV and Soundbar bundle offers, details listed below. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart, returned or part of the order is canceled, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable and may not be combined with any other offers/discounts. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

Bundle 1: Eligible TVs: OLED83G4WUA, OLED77G4WUA, OLED65G4SUB, OLED55G4SUB, OLED83C4PUA, OLED77C4PUA, OLED65C4PUA, OLED55C4PUA

Eligible Soundbars: S95TR ($200 off) or S90TR ($100 off)

Bundle 2: Eligible TVs: OLED83G4WUA, OLED77G4WUA, OLED65G4SUB

Eligible Soundbar: SG10TY ($200 off)

Bundle 3: Eligible TVs: OLED77C4PUA, OLED65C4PUA, OLED55C4PUA

Eligible Soundbar: SC9S ($200 off)

Bundle 4: Eligible TVs: 86QNED85TUA, 86QNED80TUC, 75QNED80TUC, 65QNED90TUA, 65QNED85TUA, 98QNED89TUA

Eligible Soundbar: S80TR ($200 off)

4Purchase select T90S Tone Free earbuds and the LG XBOOM Go XG2T Ultra-Rugged Portable Speaker in a single transaction on http://LG.com and receive instant additional savings equal to the value of the LG XBOOM Go XG2T Ultra-Rugged Portable Speaker. Available on http://LG.com 11/4/2024 – 12/2/2024. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is canceled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, and non-transferable. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

Eligible Earbuds: TONE-T90S.AUSALBK, TONE-T90S.AUSALWH

Eligible Speaker: XG2TBK.CUSALLK

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.LG.com.

