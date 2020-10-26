ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopping from home just became even more convenient for LG TV owners just in time for the holidays. LG Electronics USA announced today the launch of the Shop Time app exclusively on LG Smart TVs. Shop Time lets you use your TV to make purchases directly from popular multiplatform video retailers QVC and HSN and several other at-home shopping channels. The app is available now via free download on all LG Smart TVs (2016-2020), including the critically acclaimed LG OLED TV lineup, reaching millions of households across the U.S.

Shopping from home just became even more convenient for LG TV owners just in time for the holidays. Shopping from home just became even more convenient for LG TV owners just in time for the holidays. Shopping from home just became even more convenient for LG TV owners just in time for the holidays. LG LAUNCHES SHOP TIME APP ON LG SMART TVS

The Shop Time app is an easy way to access your favorite video shopping channels and use your LG Magic Remote to navigate from your TV to complete purchases with retailer partners. Shop Time also makes the shopping process easier by letting you save items you've found, then complete your purchase when you're ready. App users will also receive curated recommendations about other products you may be interested in.

Beginning today through November 30, new customers to HSN who download the Shop Time app, navigate to HSN.com and create a new account, will receive a digital coupon for $20 toward a purchase of at least $40 on HSN.com.*

"We created the Shop Time app to make the digital shopping experience even easier and more convenient for LG Smart TV owners," said Matthew Durgin, Senior Director North America Smart TV Partnerships for LG Electronics USA. "We are excited to have Qurate Retail Group, a leader in the video commerce industry, and their popular QVC and HSN networks on board to as we begin this journey."

"We're excited to join LG as the lead retailers in exploring the combination of livestream video with new purchasing options enabled by smart TVs," said David Apostolico, SVP Platform Strategy, Development & Distribution for Qurate Retail Group. "Shop Time gives our customers more ways to buy what they want, when and where they want, and allows us to reach a whole new audience of LG viewers."

LG Smart TVs with webOS deliver what you want, when you want it, hassle-free -- news, sports, entertainment, at-home shopping and more. LG Smart TV owners have easy access to popular streaming content sites including Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu and LG's own LG Channels featuring more than 200 channels of free content and many more.

For more information on LG TVs, visit lg.com.

*Restrictions apply. For complete details, visit the ShopTime app in the LG Content Store.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®, and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a Third Way to Shop®, beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Globally, Qurate Retail GroupSM is #1 in video commerce, among the top 10 ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360), and a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. The retailer reaches approximately 380 million homes worldwide via 15 television networks, attracts 2.4 billion digital sessions per year across its ecommerce sites and mobile apps, and engages customers via social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines the best of retail, media, and social to curate products, experiences, conversations, and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers – bringing joy, inspiration, and humanity to shopping. Qurate Retail Group also curates large audiences, across multiple platforms, for thousands of brand vendors. Headquartered in West Chester, PA, Qurate Retail Group has 25,000 team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland, and China. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB) includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments.

* Restrictions apply. For complete details visit the ShopTime app in the LG Content Store.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

www.ogilvypr.com

