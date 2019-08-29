LG Launches Slim New Bluetooth 5.0 Headsets Backed By Meridian Audio

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three all-new Bluetooth® 5.0 wireless headsets from LG Electronics combine a slim, seamless design with stunning sound performance thanks to built-in Meridian Audio technology. These latest additions to the popular LG TONE family of wearable audio systems (models HBS-XL7, HBS-SL5 and HBS-SL6S) are available for purchase on LG.com starting today and coming soon through major wireless providers nationwide. Prices and availability will vary by provider and retailer.

The flexible and slim LG TONE Flex with premium EQ by Meridian is designed to be easily carried anywhere, with up to eight hours of play time and weighing only 1.55 ounces. Three all-new Bluetooth® 5.0 wireless headsets from LG Electronics combine a slim, seamless design with stunning sound performance thanks to built-in Meridian Audio technology. These latest additions to the popular LG TONE family of wearable audio systems (models HBS-XL7, HBS-SL5 and HBS-SL6S) are available for purchase on LG.com starting today and coming soon through major wireless providers nationwide.

For music lovers, each model, backed by a Hi-Fi Sound Solution with Meridian Audio, comes with improvements to the design of the original LG TONE, crafted for a clearer and more balanced sound. A composite diaphragm inside the speaker unit produces clarity in high and low ranges. The high-strength metal layer creates accurate treble, while a plastic layer produces rich, deep bass.

These new models feature a fast-charging battery that delivers up to 3 hours of use from only a 10-minute charge. Thanks to dual microphones, each new headset also picks up a wearer's voice more clearly so phone calls are more audible even in noisy environments.

"Our partnership with Meridian has helped LG deliver exceptional audio solutions across the home entertainment space for many years," said Tim Alessi, head of home entertainment product marketing at LG Electronics USA. "By extending the collaboration to the LG TONE lineup, we're proud to bring listeners the same level of high-fidelity audio they've come to enjoy from our wireless speakers and sound bars."

HBS-XL7 TONE Flex ($149.99, Available Now)

The flexible and slim LG TONE Flex with premium EQ by Meridian is designed to be easily carried anywhere, with up to eight hours of play time and weighing only 1.55 ounces. Thanks to 32-bit Hi-Fi DAC, the LG TONE Flex upscales lower-quality files to reproduce high-resolution, finely detailed audio that sounds close to the original studio recording. With a dedicated Google Assistant button, the LG TONE Flex allows users to stay connected, enjoy entertainment, get information and manage their day – all without glancing at their smartphone.

HBS-SL6S TONE Style ($129.99, Available Now)

HBS-SL5 TONE Style ($99.99, Available Now)

The slim and seamless design of the LG TONE Style models SL6S and SL5 give a premium one-body look and comes with up to eight hours of playtime. For an added experience, The LG TONE Style (SL6S) comes with a convenient external speaker that enables wearers to make phone calls or listen to music without the retractable earbuds.

For more information, please visit LG.com and follow socially at @LGUSA on Instagram and Facebook and @LGUS on Twitter.

