LG Launches The Google Assistant On 2018 AI-Enabled TVs

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced the Google Assistant is launched on its 2018 AI TV line-up. This includes both LG OLED TVs and LG SUPER UHD TVs with ThinQ AI, which will deliver cutting-edge AI features operated directly through the TV's remote control with no additional hardware required. As previewed at CES® 2018, the collaboration between Google and LG will add more convenience in consumers' lives, and the synergistic effects expected from this technology partnership will particularly impact LG's award-winning TVs.

Activation of the Google Assistant Drives Critically-Acclaimed LG 4K UHD TVs Into the Connected Home Ecosystem with Cutting-Edge AI Services

The Google Assistant combines with LG's award-winning webOS-based ThinQ AI to bring new levels of convenience and control to American consumers. This enables 2018 LG TVs to deliver an intuitive AI experience that uses natural language commands to control TV functions, seamlessly discover and play content, and control TV settings. With the Google Assistant, you can ask it to manage daily tasks, access information, control compatible smart home devices including lighting, appliances and much more.

LG and Google are collaborating to develop a wide range of features, and are working to expand consumer accessibility in multiple languages. By adding the Google Assistant to the webOS platform of LG's 2018 AI TVs, the advanced machine learning and natural language processing technologies that Google is known for will simplify life for consumers. LG's implementation reflects the importance the company places on creating and providing a more complete, accessible and diverse range of AI services.

LG's 2018 AI TVs can perform hundreds of voice commands utilizing the company's own open smart platform as well as the built in Google Assistant. With LG's proprietary ThinQ, users can immediately connect to external gaming consoles and soundbars ("Connect to soundbar"), they can switch picture mode ("Change to Cinema Mode") or turn the TV off at set times.

Searching for content is even simpler and more convenient with LG 2018 AI TVs, which can instantly retrieve information or switch to a channel that offers the content requested by the viewer. "Switch to Discovery channel" instantly connects one to information about future travel destinations. Users can learn more about their desired films simply by saying a character's or actor's name, they can tell the TV to "Search for the soundtrack of this movie" or "Turn off the TV when this program is over" without needing to schedule a time.

With the Google Assistant built in, LG's 2018 AI TVs offer users a streamlined experience that allows them to manage different tasks, find answers, or control smart home devices. Simply press and hold the mic button and ask for information such as the weather forecast ("What's the weather this weekend?"), near by local businesses, or check the score of the big game without disturbing the viewing experience. Users can relive their favorite moments by displaying memories from Google Photos. Services such as food delivery and transportation will also be easier with the addition of third-party Actions available in the near future.

With help from the Google Assistant, LG's AI TVs can serve as the center of your smart home, offering access to devices such as robotic vacuum cleaners, thermostats, air purifiers, smart lighting and many more. The Google Assistant works with more than 5,000 smart devices across hundreds of popular brands making it easier to control smart speakers and other devices connected via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

"With the Google Assistant now available natively in 2018 LG AI TVs, LG has truly elevated the TV to a whole new level of AI adoption in the home," said Tim Alessi, head of home entertainment product marketing at LG Electronics USA. "Beyond the unrivaled picture quality that LG TVs deliver, LG's partnership with Google creates a true visual hub for information and connectivity in the home. LG has only begun to scratch the surface of what we will innovate in the AI ecosystem working collaboratively with cutting-edge, industry leading partners such as Google."

LG's 2018 AI TVs also work with existing Google Assistant devices such as Google Home and other smart speakers with the Assistant built in, allowing users to send voice commands directly from a separate Assistant device to their LG TV. TV owners can speak to other Assistant devices to control TV functions such as volume, play, pause, start, stop, fast forward, channel selection, content search, among many others. LG's 2018 AI-enabled TVs will work with other Google Assistant devices in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia, with further expansion to be announced later this year.

LG's 2018 LG OLED and LG SUPER UHD TVs with ThinQ AI are available at retailers nationwide. For more information on LG TVs, please visit www.LGUSA.com/ai-thinq.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-launches-the-google-assistant-on-2018-ai-enabled-tvs-300644314.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.LG.com

