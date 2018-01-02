LG Lays Groundwork For TV Of Tomorrow With ThinQ® And α (Alpha) Processor

"As a leading innovator in the TV industry, LG is pleased to introduce the LG ThinQ and α (Alpha) 9 processor for an unrivaled viewing experience," said Tim Alessi, head of product marketing at LG Electronics USA. "LG is dedicated to providing cutting-edge technology that elevates user lifestyles and offers unmatched convenience. In 2018, our 'Best TV Ever' gets even better."

With AI functionality embedded in 2018 LG TVs, LG's customers can speak directly into the remote control to enjoy all the convenient features of today's advanced voice assistant technology. LG's ThinQ TVs also function as smart home hubs, offering access to other smart home products such as robotic vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, air purifiers, smart lights, smart speakers and many other connected devices.

With LG's newest α (Alpha) 9 processor powering the company's market-leading LG OLED TVs, viewers will experience further improvements in what many already consider to be the best TV picture quality. LG Nano CellTM SUPER UHD TVs employ Full-Array Local Dimming (FALD) backlighting to provide deeper blacks and enhanced colors, as well as nuanced shadow details for more life-like images.

Transforming Modern Lifestyle Through Intelligence

LG's ThinQ offers an enhanced interactive experience in all of the company's newest smart TV lineup, including LG OLED and LG SUPER UHD models by employing Natural Language Processing (NLP) to deliver intelligent voice-activated control and connectivity based on LG's own deep learning technology, DeepThinQ. With a dramatically streamlined setup process, viewers can easily connect to gaming consoles and external soundbars. Users can also search for information, images or videos featuring specific content by making a verbal request through the TV's remote control such as "show me all of the movies this actor has starred in" or "show me yoga videos."

LG TVs with ThinQ AI supports services based on Electronic Program Guide (EPG) to deliver real-time information or to change to a channel that offers requested content. Instruct the TV to "search for the soundtrack of this movie" or "turn off the TV when this program is over" without repeating the name of the program or entering a specific time.

Picture Quality Close to Perfection

LG's newest α (Alpha) 9 intelligent processor provides true-to-life images with incredibly rich colors, sharpness and depth for greater realism. A core innovative element of the α (Alpha) 9 is the four-step process of noise reduction, which boasts twice as many steps compared to conventional techniques. This algorithm allows for greater finesse in noise reduction, improving the clarity of images affected by distracting artifacts and enabling more effective rendering of smooth gradations. The processor also improves other aspects of the image such as sharpness, contrast and color.

The processor also improves color performance, thanks to the advanced mapping capabilities making colors look closer than ever to the original content; and the improved color correction algorithm that allows for more natural colors with over seven times the reference color coordinates compared to those previously used. α (Alpha) 9 is ready to support next generation high frame rate (HFR) content created at 120 frames per second for better rendering of fast-action content with smoother and clearer motion such as sports and action movies. As a result of the new image processor, 2018 LG OLED TVs will create a truly spectacular viewing experience.

Maximizing Nano Cell with FALD Backlight and α (Alpha) 7

In 2017, LG made a significant achievement toward its highly ambitious vision for producing the ultimate LCD TV picture with its LG Nano Cell SUPER UHD TVs. By combining Nano Cell, FALD backlighting and the α (Alpha) 7 processor, LG's 2018 SK9500 and SK9000 SUPER UHD TVs offers a host of technological advantages including deeper blacks, enhanced image rendering, improved shadow details and accurate color from wide viewing angles.

This year's LG SUPER UHD TVs with FALD allow for denser backlighting zones throughout the display, contrary to edge-lighting, where backlights are positioned on the edges of the TV panel. LG's technology improves black levels and picture dimensions by independent control of LED light zones, improving shadow details and reducing light bleed resulting in enhanced contrast and superb picture quality.

Best Possible 4K Cinema HDR Experience

LG's 2018 OLED and SUPER UHD TVs feature 4K Cinema HDR, which introduces a truly cinematic experience to the home, regardless of the format. LG's 2018 OLED and SUPER UHD TVs add support for Advanced HDR by Technicolor, building on a legacy of supporting most major HDR formats, from the superior viewing experience of Dolby VisionTM to HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma). LG's 2018 OLED and SUPER UHD TVs process HDR images dynamically frame by frame using LG's proprietary algorithm, Enhanced Dynamic Tone mapping. Both 2018 OLED TVs and SUPER UHD TVs come with Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound for the best audio-visual experience possible.

Visitors to CES can experience LG's full 2018 TV lineup at booth #11100 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

