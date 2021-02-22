LG Named IGEL Ready Technology Partner

According to IGEL CEO Jed Ayres, this will help drive business growth and flexible access to enterprise applications for mutual customers of LG and IGEL. "The future of enterprise computing is in the cloud. The IGEL Ready program makes it easy for any company to deploy their applications to virtual desktops and cloud workspaces, while also enabling world-class customer service," said Ayres. "By joining our growing network of IGEL Ready partners, LG is taking a strong leadership position for hardware vendors in the new validation movement within the end user computing industry."

Now more than ever, providing customers and their employees with reliable, frictionless access to tools, applications, and services is critical for businesses continuity and growth, Ayers explained. The IGEL Ready program ensures that partner applications are validated and shared, and that their customers have access to updated and secure software. This new ecosystem enables customers to consider compatible devices and partner applications that address a myriad of end-to-end cloud workspaces solutions across a range of categories in the customer-facing IGEL Ready Showcase.

The broad feature set of IGEL OS supports remote access and reliable multi-protocol connectivity to VDI environments and cloud workspaces including support for Citrix, VMware and Microsoft via LG Electronics family of All-in-One thin client solutions. Through the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) software, users of LG's endpoint cloud displays will also benefit from a robust and secure standardized endpoint security and optimization system that enables the cost-effective management of any terminal device running the Linux-based IGEL OS.

"IGEL's software-defined endpoint management solutions are changing the way enterprises approach end-user computing," said Clark Brown, vice president, LG Business Solutions USA. "Partnering with IGEL supports our rapidly expanding enterprise business, and we look forward to teaming with our channel partners to provide their end-user customers with an innovative, secure and high-performing endpoint computing experience."

About LG Business Solutions USA

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, LG Electronics USA Inc., (based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.), is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $56 billion global force in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

