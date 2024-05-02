LG OLED BRINGS KIM WHANKI, THE MASTER OF KOREAN ABSTRACT ART, BACK TO NEW YORK

LG OLED Digitally Revives the Works of Kim Whanki to Celebrate His Legacy at Frieze New York and the Korean Cultural Center New York

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is delighted to present a unique opportunity to experience iconic works by the most beloved artist of South Korea, Kim Whanki (1913-1974), in partnership with Frieze New York and the Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY).

A total of five abstract masterpieces created during Kim Whanki’s New York period and digitally expressed by a new generation of artists today, will be on view at the LG OLED Lounge at Frieze New York 2024. The concurrent retrospective exhibition of Kim Whanki at KCCNY, “Whanki in New York,” where LG OLED engages as the Headline Partner, provides more opportunities to catch a glimpse into Kim’s creative world.

A solo presentation of Kim Whanki, "We Meet Again in New York," will be on view at the LG OLED Lounge at Frieze New York 2024, from May 1 to 5. At the same time, a special exhibition of the Korean master at KCCNY titled "Whanki in New York" will be on view from May 2 to June 13. The two presentations together mark the first public showing of Kim's works in New York, 50 years after his passing in 1974.

The Pioneer of Abstraction Finding His Voice in New York

Kim is a pioneer of Korean abstract art and best known for his works that epitomize archetypal Korean aesthetics. His artistic pilgrimage—from Korea to Japan, France, and ultimately America—has shaped his signature style of pure lyrical abstraction derived from nature, which had a profound influence on generations of abstract painters in Korea. He has been a highly sought-after name in the art market as his works make up for nine of the top ten highest-priced artworks by modern Korean artists sold at auction, among which all were completed in New York in his signature "all-over dot" style.

Presenting Kim's works in New York holds immense significance because it was the city where he finally reached the epitome of his artistic identity with the conception of this unique "all-over dot" painting technique. It was the resulting mastery of the artist tirelessly experimenting with a multitude of materials, techniques, and styles, aiming to achieve harmony in color and pattern while capturing the elegance of Asian ink paintings. He was inspired by memories from his homeland and the bustling New York art scene where he cavorted with American painters including Mark Rothko and Barnett Newman. In turn, he became an inspiration to the next generation of Korean American artists like Nam June Paik (1932-2006). New York was where Kim shot for the stars—he held a total of seven solo exhibitions in the city in his lifetime with the last one presented in the same year of his passing in 1974.

LG OLED Continuing the Celebration of Kim Whanki's Legacy

A total of five abstract masterpieces created during Kim Whanki's New York period and digitally expressed by a new generation of artists today, will be on view at the LG OLED Lounge at Frieze New York 2024. The group of Korean multimedia artists—including Je Baak, professor at Seoul National University College of Fine Arts; Verseday, a media art creator group; Mano Ahn, CEO of Ahn Graphics; and Jason Kim, CEO of BESIGN and —focused on embracing the essence of each artwork by taking on the artist's original perspective in the creative process. This approach revealed richer details and enhanced visual effects in lighting, colors, and clarity enabled by LG's self-lit OLED technology, while preserving Kim's original artistic intentions. LG OLED, in its commitment to pushing art's innovation and accessibility, is partnering with Frieze NY and KCCNY to bring these digital expressions of the legendary Korean master back to New York, the city that made the artist Kim Whanki.

The concurrent retrospective exhibition of Kim Whanki at KCCNY, "Whanki in New York," where LG OLED engages as the Headline Partner, provides more opportunities to catch a glimpse into Kim's creative world. In addition to the five digital expressions of his works shown by LG OLED, 27 original artworks on loan from the Whanki Museum, including personal items such as diaries, photographs, and letters, will be on view. And for the very first time, private collections from New York acquaintances of Kim and his wife will also be on display.

"We at the Korean Cultural Center New York are excited to partner with LG OLED to bring Kim Whanki's significant works to New York. This exhibition not only celebrates Kim's critical New York period but also includes rare personal artifacts, contributed by the Korean American community. Our collaboration with LG OLED shines a fresh light on his legacy, fostering cultural connections across generations," says Michael Cheonsoo Kim, Executive Director of KCCNY.

"LG Electronics is proud to celebrate the legacy of Kim Whanki and present a unique opportunity for the global audience to engage closely with a legendary artist who has not been well known in New York until now. Through our digital canvas, LG OLED and a new generation of artists have revived Kim's artworks in unprecedented detail, offering an innovative tribute to his legacy," says Kate Oh, Vice President of the Brand Communication Division at the LG Home Entertainment Company.

LG continues to deliver enriching art world experiences, illustrating the close connection between art and technology through inspiring exhibitions and innovative artist collaborations. The digital artworks brought to life by LG OLED can be found on the OLED Art project website for art enthusiasts and fans around the world to enjoy them at their convenience. To follow the LG OLED ART journey, visit the lgoledart.com.

Exhibition Information

We Meet Again in New York

May 1 to May 5, 2024 (by invitation only on May 1)

May 1–4: 11am–7pm

May 5: 11am–5pm

LG OLED Lounge at Frieze New York 2024

The Shed, 545 West 30th Street, New York

Whanki in New York

May 2 to June 13, 2024

Korean Cultural Center New York

122 E 32nd St, New York

Opening Reception: May 2 at 6–8 PM

