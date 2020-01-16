LG Partners With Homebase.AI On Smart Multifamily Platform

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is joining forces with Homebase, the smart building automation company for multifamily properties, on a first-of-its-kind smart apartment program that will integrates LG smart appliances with Homebase's smart apartment building management platform.

Destined to define the smart home experience for residents and property owners alike, the first multifamily community to launch the joint program is The Fairways of Ironhorse, a boutique retirement club in Leawood, Kan. Each of the 72 residences will include an LG smart refrigerator, washer, dryer, oven and dishwasher. They will also be equipped with Schlage Control smart locks, smart thermostats, and property-wide WiFi and smart home platform from Homebase.

"We think residents are going to get in there, see the value of the technology we're using to improve their living experience, and not want to live without it," said Matt Gillam, Vice President of Development and Partner at Overland Property Group, the developer behind The Fairways of Ironhorse.

Gillam said the LG-Homebase alliance will make daily chores easier for residents at The Fairways and preventive maintenance a breeze for managers. Through the Homebase resident mobile app, residents can control their LG smart appliances, unlock their door, set the thermostat, and pay their rent. "The Fairways believes this level of automation will set our community apart," he said.

Sam Chang, Corporate Vice President in the LG Silicon Valley Lab, said this groundbreaking pilot program lays the groundwork for a new level of care in senior living communities. "Smart appliances and smart home devices can provide messages and insights to wellness providers, giving residents both security and freedom in their living experience. In the future, caregivers could receive notifications based on smart device activity to check in on residents in a less intrusive way," he said.

According to Homebase CEO Blake Miller, the vision for the LG partnership involves more fully developing an autonomous building ecosystem, one that improves the resident experience and saves properties time and money while making them more efficient.

As a boutique senior living community for active retirees, The Fairways strives to simplify daily life for their residents. One way to achieve this is through preventive maintenance, which is enabled by the Homebase/LG smart package. Using AI (artificial intelligence) and Homebase's automated work order management, The Fairways facility management staff can resolve issues with appliances without residents or managers actively managing them.

In 2020, Homebase and LG will extend the pilot with further integration to the LG Proactive Customer Care AI, automating work order management as a service, reducing operating costs for managers. For example, if a leak is detected coming from an LG dishwasher, the dishwasher will automatically submit a work order on the Homebase work order management platform; then once acknowledged and service is approved by property managers, Homebase would generate a temporary digital key and assign it to a background checked LG service worker to carry out service.

"The future of digital living is not just about connected devices, but truly connected communities and services," said Chang. "Our partnership with Homebase will allow us to leverage their autonomous building platform to further integrate our smart devices into the multifamily properties to create a better, more connected living experience for multifamily residents, property managers, and owners."

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

Homebase is a smart building management platform that drives connectivity and efficiency for multifamily communities. By integrating smart devices and automated building systems into a single platform, Homebase gives residents a modern, sophisticated living experience while streamlining management duties for staff. For more information, visit www.homebase.ai . For regular updates on Homebase news and services, connect with us via www.twitter.com/ HomebaseAI and www.instagram.com/homebaseai/ .

