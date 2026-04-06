LG PARTNERS WITH NAMI TO EXPAND COMMITMENT TO STUDENT MENTAL HEALTH INITIATIVES FOR NCAA FINAL FOUR HOST SCHOOLS

This year, LG is awarding the host schools for the Men's and Women's 2026 NCAA Final Four -- Indiana University, Indianapolis (IU Indy) and Arizona State University -- $10,000 each to strengthen their local NAMI on Campus clubs and expand access to critical mental health resources for student-athletes. LG's donations will enable each host school to work with student organizations like NAMI On Campus to enhance its programming, boost students' awareness of available mental health resources, and offer peer support to students in need.

President and CEO of LG Electronics North America, Don Kwack, presented the check to IU Indy during the NCAA Men's Final Four weekend at a special on-campus event where IU Indy student-athletes met with WNBA free agent and NCAA Division 1 women's basketball champion (Stanford) Lexie Hull where she shared her advice on navigating the pressures of being a student-athlete.

"It was a pleasure to participate in this event and share with these student-athletes my journey through college athletics and how I managed my mental well-being along the way," said Lexie Hull. "I'm grateful to LG for their continued support of such an important initiative."

"Mental health and well-being are vital, particularly for teenagers and young adults," said Don Kwack, CEO of LG Electronics North America. "Through our continued partnership with NAMI, LG is able to provide meaningful, on-campus support for students' mental wellness."

"My experience as a college athlete taught me the importance of camaraderie and support, both from your teammates and the broader community around you," said Dan Gillison, Jr., CEO of NAMI. "With LG's continued partnership and lasting commitment to student mental wellness, we're working to expand our NAMI On Campus clubs and mental health resources in tournament host cities to help students connect with and support one another. The Final Four is an annual opportunity to shed light on the value of mental health resources for student athletes."

"IU Indianapolis is committed to providing our student-athletes with the mental health resources they need to thrive and compete at the highest level, both in competition and in the classroom," said Luke Bosso, Director of Athletics at IU Indianapolis. "With LG's support, we're better equipped than ever to support mental wellness for all our student-athletes."

LG's dedication to student-athlete mental wellness is further exemplified by its LG Life's Good Coaches award, which recognizes NCAA coaches who promote mental health awareness and cultivate supportive environments for their student-athletes. Annual award recipients are nominated by their student-athletes. Prior recipients include Samantha Erger, Southern Methodist University; Luke Strand, Minnesota State University, Mankato; Yasmin Farooq, University of Washington; and David Lynn, Oklahoma Christian University.

In addition to celebrating each coach, LG provides cash and product donations to their respective universities to support mental health initiatives on campus. Nominations for the 2026 LG Life's Good Coaches award will open later this month. For more information, visit www.lg.com/ncaa.

Further demonstrating LG's long-standing commitment to student mental health is its Transparent Conversations podcast series. Since 2022, this podcast has provided a platform for authentic discussions about student-athlete mental health challenges. To learn more about LG's partnership with the NCAA or listen to the Transparent Conversation podcast, visit www.lg.com/us/transparent-conversations.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

About NAMI On Campus

NAMI On Campus clubs work to end the stigma that makes it hard for students to talk about mental health and get the help they need. Clubs hold creative meetings, innovative awareness events, and offer signature NAMI programs through partnerships with NAMI State Organizations and Affiliates across the nation.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Chris De Maria

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908-548-4515

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SOURCE LG Electronics USA