LG PROVIDES SUSTAINABLE HVAC SOLUTIONS TO FORWARD-THINKING BUILDERS AT IBS 2024

NAHB Programs and Partnerships Further Position Company as Leading Proponent of America's Electrification Movement

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HVAC technology leader LG Electronics USA is bringing the latest sustainable home solutions to forward-thinking homebuilders this week at the 2024 NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS) and Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas. Specifically focused for the residential builder market, LG's energy-efficient heat pump technology, industry-leading inverter technology and air solutions offer builders and homeowners the comfort and convenience for year-round residential and light commercial heating and cooling needs.

LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater
LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater

The centerpiece of LG's trade show booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center (#W3243) is the Sustainable Home Zone featuring a variety of technologies and electric products that maximize energy efficiency through the home and help improve energy resiliency, while also providing the uncompromising reliability and sleek design that LG has been renowned for over seven decades.

Sustainable Home Zone products featured at the show are led by the Multi F Inverter Heat Pump Outdoor Unit, Multi F Inverter Heat Pump Outdoor Unit and Mid-Static Ducted Unit, which both utilize heat pump and LGRED° technology to provide heating and cooling for a variety of comfort needs, geographical locations and climates; the LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater, an energy efficient hot water solution that combines heat pump technology with LG's smart controls saving energy and cutting costs; the Art Cool™ Gallery LED Indoor Unit, the industry's only picture frame air conditioner that allows the user to display an image in the customizable frame while cooling and heating their living space without compromising on efficiency; and the Art Cool™ Mirror Indoor Unit, an ENERGY STAR® certified duct-free, sleek, mirror-finished indoor unit featuring energy-efficient inverter technology.

"We are proud to pave the way with arguably the broadest portfolio of home electrification products ranging from heat pump enabled mini-splits, water heaters and clothes dryers to advanced energy storage systems and EV Chargers and super-efficient home appliances," said Steve Scarbrough, senior vice president and general manager, LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA. "Our programs and partnerships with the NAHB at this year's IBS reflect LG's commitment to environmental sustainability and underscore the company's support for builders' increasing focus on high-performance homes."

The New American Home® (TNAH), the National Association of Home Builders' official show home of IBS 2024 in the luxury home community of Ascaya in Henderson, Nev., also features advanced heat pump HVAC systems and controls from LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA that complement the home's unique design characteristics and drive efficiency. Multiple high-efficiency heat pump-enabled LG Multi F outdoor units are connected to several LG Vertical Air Handler units that offer discrete and flexible installation. They effortlessly enhance the high-end design of the home while ensuring homeowner comfort in all seasons, from the high desert's cool winter nights to Nevada's blistering summer heat.

Award-winning LG Art Cool ™ high-efficiency duct-free systems within the home feature sleek indoor units that provide comfort year round. Wall indoor units are a great option where ducting is hard to route, and with minimal clearance around the unit, they provide flexible installation options, while producing low sound and air louver adjustability.

Additionally, LG is proud to sponsor the Craft Techniques Zone at IBS (West Hall – W3643), which features a variety of interactive demonstrations highlighting best practices, tips and how-tos in craft-building techniques and skills. As part of this IBS partnership, LG experts will discuss and demonstrate its latest innovations including the LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater and Art Cool™ Mirror Indoor Unit, along with the Four-Way Ceiling Cassette and the One-Way Ceiling Cassette, which purify air for a fresher environment with an aesthetically pleasing design.

IBS and KBIS attendees are also invited to join LG at booth W3643 on Wednesday Feb. 28, at 11:00 a.m. for a 30-minute interactive presentation conducted by Terry Frisenda, LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA's national business development manager. Titled "Embracing the Electric Revolution," the dialogue will cover renewable energy, energy storage, electric heating/cooling, and policy frameworks and incentives to teach and inspire the audience to apply best practices to projects.

Additional information on LG's complete portfolio of air conditioning systems can be found at lghvac.com.

About LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA 
LG Electronics USA's Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating and air conditioning. The company's industry-leading variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology minimizes efficiency losses, provides sustainable energy savings and offers some of the lowest lifecycle costs compared to other systems on the market today. Ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, LG Electronics USA (based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.), is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $60 billion-plus global technology and manufacturing leader. For more information, please visit lghvac.com.

