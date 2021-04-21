LG Reaffirms 'Zero Carbon 2030' Pledge To Celebrate Earth Day

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commemorating Earth Day 2021, LG Electronics USA is reaffirming its Zero Carbon 2030 pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, while promoting a sustainable lifestyle, greener products and a circular economy. After reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its U.S. operations by 50 percent,* LG is now striving to reach net-zero emissions through highly energy efficient buildings and operations, renewable energy use, fleet electrification and carbon offset projects.

To bring awareness to the climate cause and encourage consumer action, LG is rolling out a month-long social media campaign on its owned channels across Instagram (@LGUSA), Facebook (LG Global) and Twitter (@LGUS). The campaign invites consumers to join the carbon neutral pledge by sharing a social post using #LGCarbonNeutral2030. Working with the non-profit organization One Tree Planted, LG will plant one tree for each tagged social post across the U.S. (up to 10,000). Participants can learn more about the process through LG-plants-trees.raisely.com.

"At LG, we believe we have a shared responsibility to create a sustainable tomorrow," said LG Electronics North America CEO Thomas Yoon. "We are proud support climate action and inspire our neighbors across America to reduce their carbon footprint through our Zero Carbon 2030 challenge." From utilizing renewable energy and delivering highly energy efficient products to implementing award-winning responsible e-waste initiatives and transitioning to non-HFC refrigerants, "LG is working to ensure current and future generations have a healthy place to live, learn and work," Yoon explained.

"Collaborating with an environmental innovations leader like LG supports our mission of making it simple for everyone to help the environment," said Matt Hill, founder and Chief Environmental Evangelist of One Tree Planted. "By planting trees with LG, we are building a healthier climate, protecting biodiversity and participating in critical reforestation efforts."

Seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG is helping American consumers fight climate change through home appliances and other products that deliver energy efficiency without sacrificing performance or style. Over the past year, American consumers purchased an ENERGY STAR certified LG product every 7-1/2 seconds. Other LG green product initiatives include super-efficient variable refrigerant flow HVAC systems, award-winning high-efficiency solar modules and advanced electric vehicle components.

A special video capturing LG's green initiatives will debut on the Times Square billboard in New York City on Earth Day, April 22. To learn more about LG Electronics USA's ENERGY STAR-certified products and green initiatives, please visit www.LG.com.

In 2012, LG pledged to reduce greenhouse emissions by 50% in its U.S. operations (when compared with its 2008 baseline) before the year-end of 2020. In 2019, more than a year ahead of its goal, LG met its ambitious goal with the help of energy efficiency upgrades and energy conservation, and by utilizing more than 80 percent renewable energy across its U.S. operations.

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. Its commitment to environmental sustainability and "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at OneTreePlanted.org.

