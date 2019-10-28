LG Recognized As Industry Leader In Dow Jones Sustainability Index

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics has been named "Industry Leader," the highest designation by the globally recognized Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the second year in a row. This top 2019 ranking in the highly competitive consumer electronics category follows LG's track record as the Industry Leader in Consumer Electronics last year and four consecutive years (2014-17) as DJSI Industry Group Leader in Consumer Durables.

The DJSI Industry Leader distinction is earned by the highest scoring company within each of the 61 industries in the DJSI World Index. LG achieved industry-leading scores in consumer electronics for the company's innovative management practices in R&D investment, product stewardship, brand management, and effective environmental policies and management systems.

Developed by S&P Dow Jones and RobecoSAM, the investment specialist focused on sustainability investing, the DJSI is the first world index to track leading global companies based on analysis of environmental, social and governance practices. More than 2,500 companies were analyzed as part of the 2019 DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment, and only companies that place in the top 10 percent are listed in the world index.

The DJSI recognition comes on the heels of LG's inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index, the global sustainable investment index series designed to identify companies that demonstrate noteworthy environmental, social and governance practices measured against international standards. LG also received a Gold Rating in the EcoVadis Corporate Social Responsibility assessment, which evaluates how well a company has integrated CSR principles into its business. In addition, Forbes ranked LG Electronics parent company LG Corp 40th among the top 100 companies on the 2019 World's Most Reputable Companies for Corporate Responsibility rankings from Reputation Institute.

"Our philosophy of 'Innovation for a Better Life' has driven super-efficient, recyclable, ENERGY STAR® certified products for consumers looking to reduce their environmental footprint," said William Cho, president and CEO, LG Electronics North America. "Environmental sustainability is a core business principle at LG, and we are proud to reduce our own footprint by achieving our 2020 goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our U.S. operations by 50 percent – a year early."

The company's sustainability efforts are detailed in the just-released 2019 LG Electronics Sustainability Report.

