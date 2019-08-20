LG Signature Collaborates With Studio Fuksas For IFA 2019 And Beyond

Under the philosophy of " Art Inspires Technology, Technology Completes Art," the collaborative effort will communicate the symbiotic relationship between art and technology and how the two areas have long been intertwined.

Studio Fuksas, led by Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas, is an international award-winning architectural firm whose distinctive, contemporary works can be seen around the world in airports, museums, cultural centers, churches and building interiors. Possibly its most iconic creation is the new Roma Convention Center and Hotel, a glass and steel structure that hosts an enormous translucent sculpture, the Cloud, covered in 160,000-plus square feet of membrane.

For the European exhibition Infinity, Fuksas introduces a kaleidoscope pattern and combines it with the elegant yet simple hexagon – a familiar shape in Fuksas' works – to express the essential quality and endless possibilities of LG SIGNATURE technology and design. The perfect geometry serves as a bridge between the kaleidoscope motif and LG SIGNATURE products, further emphasizing the quality and futuristic modernity that the brand embodies.

"To me, luxury is an unconstrained, minimalistic place where people can breathe freely, rest, eat and love," said Massimiliano Fuksas. "LG SIGNATURE embodies this, as the interaction of art and technology in its purest form and has come to define luxury and premium in the home."

"Presenting this unique collaboration captures the essence of LG SIGNATURE through the language of one of architecture's most respected names," said Brian Na, LG Electronics vice president and head of LG Europe. "Infinity highlights the uncompromising aesthetics and cutting-edge technology of our products in a way that will resonate with IFA visitors."

In the United States, LG SIGNATURE caters to the most discerning consumers with products designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, the distinctive LG SIGNATURE products were designed with their true essence in mind – streamlined to focus on each product's essential function while maintaining the LG SIGNATURE's modern, signature design.

From September 6-11, visitors to LG's IFA 2019 booth of Messe Berlin Hall 18 will be able to experience the Infinity installation featuring the full LG SIGNATURE lineup of OLED TVs, refrigerators, wine cellar, washing machine, dryer, air purifier and air conditioner. Follow LG's IFA activities on social media with the hashtag #LGIFA2019.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is LG Electronics' ultra-premium brand. By uniting the best of LG technology and design under a single brand, LG SIGNATURE offers consumers a collection that boasts subtle elegance and top-notch performance. The range of LG SIGNATURE products includes InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator, TWINWash™ washing machine, air purifier and award-winning "wallpaper" OLED TV W. All LG SIGNATURE products have one thing in common: uncompromising quality and a focus on the essentials. LG SIGNATURE products have won a number of industry awards for technological innovation and sophisticated design, including 2017 CES Best of Innovation Award, iF Gold Award 2016, Red Dot Design Award 2016 and Engadget Best of CES Award 2019 for LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R. For more information on LG SIGNATURE, please visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

