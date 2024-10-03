LG TAKING ORDERS FOR LEVEL 3 DC FAST CHARGER, EXPANDING LINEUP FOR GROWING EV INFRASTRUCTURE

New Level 3 DC Charger to Join LG's Level 2 AC Charger Offering Commercial Customers Flexibility in Meeting Needs of EV Customers

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Further strengthening its commitment to meet the growing market need for fast, reliable EV vehicle charging solutions, LG Business Solutions USA has begun taking orders for LG's first Level 3 DC Charger in the United States. The new fast charger, model LG EVD175SK-PN, has been certified to UL 2594, the UL Standard for Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment.

To be assembled starting this fall at the company's Fort Worth, Texas EV charging production center, LG's new stylishly designed Level 3 DC Charger features dynamic load management of multiple chargers, a high resolution 24-inch LCD touch-screen display, and liquid cooled CCS/NACS charging cable. The charger is a stand-type model with a connected Power Bank that provides fast charging up to 175kW. The outdoor LCD touch-screen display can serve multiple functions for various owners and use cases.

"LG continues to invest in the global electrification movement, and the announcement of our first Level 3 DC charger demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide our U.S. commercial customers with solutions that enable them to build out their EV vehicle charging infrastructure," said LG Business Solutions Senior Vice President Michael Kosla.

For LG commercial customers, the availability of the Level 3 DC chargers opens the door to new business opportunities, according to Kosla. "Together, our Level 2 and Level 3 chargers are creating new opportunities for businesses, municipalities and other public places to support the electrification of America with independently owned and operated charging stations that create new revenue streams, additional marketing and income opportunities, and differentiation with competing businesses."

LG's EV chargers are part of LG Electronics' broad electrification strategy that empowers customers to convert buildings to more sustainable energy usage, saving money and protecting the environment in the process. LG's suite of whole home electrification products includes heat-pump-enabled HVAC systems, water heaters and dryers, energy storage systems, and ENERGY STAR® certified smart appliances, including induction ranges and cooktops. To further aid in energy and cost savings, LG's ThinQ Energy platform allows customers to take control of their home's energy usage at their fingertips.

LG employs a nationwide network of sales, customer support and technical maintenance professionals that provides LG with a significant advantage over smaller EV charging firms and provides buyers with peace of mind when investing in their privately-owned charging infrastructure. LG's Level 2 AC and Level 3 DC chargers also feature trusted LG software to enable integration with other LG infrastructure elements including digital display networks.

For more information on LG's EV Charger solutions, click here. For images, click here.

About LG Business Solutions USA

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets – with cutting-edge commercial displays, robots and electric vehicle charging stations. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Business Solutions USA delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $60-billion-plus global force in consumer electronics, home appliances, air solutions and vehicle components. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com .

SOURCE LG Business Solutions USA