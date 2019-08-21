LG ThinQ With Amazon Dash Replenishment Takes Home Convenience To The Next Level

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) will introduce its ThinQ™ home appliance lineup with integrated Amazon Dash Replenishment for the European market at IFA 2019, expanding the benefits of a fully automated smart home powered by LG's AI platform augmented by Amazon's smart supply-reordering and delivery system to more consumers around the world.

LG ThinQ appliances with Dash Replenishment save users the chore of repeatedly re-ordering supplies, allowing them to set up smart reordering of detergent and laundry supplies from Amazon when supplies run low, so they never run out of essentials.

LG ThinQ appliances with Dash Replenishment save users the chore of repeatedly reordering supplies, allowing them to set up smart reordering of detergent and laundry supplies from Amazon when supplies run low, so they never run out of essentials. The convenient service – already available for select LG dishwasher and laundry models in the United States– will be available in Europe this fall, initially on LG ThinQ washing machines and dishwashers in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Users can enable Dash Replenishment on LG smart laundry and dishwasher appliances via the LG ThinQ™ (formerly SmartThinQ™) mobile app, which links to customers' Amazon accounts. Once enabled, LG smart appliances and Dash Replenishment work together to automatically reorder and deliver pre-selected supplies such as dishwasher soap, laundry detergent or fabric softener right to the door when more are needed, based on how much supply is used. Amazon Dash Replenishment service for LG ThinQ refrigerators and air purifiers will be added in the near future.

The European launch follows the successful rollout of Amazon Dash Replenishment on LG appliances earlier this year in the United States. Representing the U.S. industry's largest assortment of Dash Replenishment-compatible smart appliances, the service is available on LG's lineup of 2019 and 2018 Wi-Fi enabled dishwashers, washing machines and dryers in the United States.*

Beyond Amazon, LG is teaming up with other AI-service providers such as Google and Yandex to expand the capabilities and convenience of its smart products in Europe, Asia and North America.

Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, said, "Combining our industry-leading products with value-added services continues to be a strategic priority in order to create a smart home that allows customers to spend less time on chores and more time on what they enjoy."

Attendees of IFA 2019 from September 6-11 are encouraged to visit LG's booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin to see LG ThinQ European products with integrated Amazon Dash Replenishment for themselves. All of LG's IFA activities will be shared on social media under #LGIFA2019.

*Amazon Dash Replenishment compatible LG washers, dryers and dishwashers in the United States include: WM9500HKA, DLEX9500K, DLGX9501K, WM9000HWA, WM9000HVA, DLEX9000W, DLEX9000V, DLGX9001W, DLGX9001V, WM5000HWA, WM5000HVA, DLEX5000W, DLEX5000V, DLGX5001W, DLGX5001V, WT1901CK, DLEY1901KE, DLGY1902KE, WT7200CW, WT7200CV, DLG7201WE, DLG7201VE, DLE7200WE, DLE7200VE, WM3700HWA, WM3700HVA, DLEX3700W, DLGX3701W, DLEX3700V, DLGX3701V, WM3500CW, DLE3500W, DLG3501W, LUDP8997SN, LDT7797ST, LDT7797BD, LDP6797ST, LDP6797BD, LDT7797BM, LSDT9908ST, LSDT9908BD, LDT7808ST, LDT7808BD, LDT7808BM, LDP7708ST, LDP7708BD, LDT5678ST, LDT5678BD, LDF5678ST, LDF5678BD.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.LG.com

