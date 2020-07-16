LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds: Meridian Audio And UL-Verified UV Bacteria Reduction Deliver Personal Audio At Its Purest

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced today the US debut of LG TONE Free™, the first true wireless earbuds featuring the premium audio experience of Meridian technology and a unique UVnano charging case that kills 99.9 percent of bacteria on the part of the earbud closest to your inner ear1 (model HBS-FN6). Available now at LG.com and LG-authorized retailers2 at a suggested price of $149.99, the LG TONE Free FN6 comes in two colors: matte black and gloss white.

LG TONE Free are the first true wireless earbuds featuring the premium audio experience of Meridian technology and a unique UVnano charging case that kills 99.9 percent of bacteria on the part of the earbud closest to your inner ear (model HBS-FN6). The new TONE Free earbuds feature customized EQ sound settings developed by Meridian with each mode offering four unique presets to deliver a perfectly tailored listening experience. LG’s innovative UVnano charging case was developed for protected storage, hassle-free charging and enhanced hygiene.

The flagship FN6 model's UVnano charging case is the first product that is UL Verified to reduce bacteria based on a new ultra-violet-light test protocol developed by microbiology experts at UL, considered the world's leading safety science company. UL verified that the UV light reduces bacteria on the earbuds' speaker mesh by 99.9 percent during the powered charging cycle.

Premium Audio Performance

LG TONE Free earbuds deliver an extra audio dimension courtesy of HSP (Headphone Spatial Processing) technology from Meridian – LG's long-standing audio partner in delivering superior sound – powered by Digital Signal Processing, a technology that Meridian has been perfecting for over 25 years. DSP not only recreates a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers, it also delivers vocals with pristine clarity, completely immersing the listener.

The new TONE Free earbuds feature customized EQ sound settings developed by Meridian with each mode offering four unique presets to deliver a perfectly tailored listening experience: Natural for authentic and balanced sound, Immersive for an expanded sense of space, Bass Boost for that extra punch and Treble Boost for greater vocal clarity. The snug-fitting eartips provide a tight seal for Noise Isolation that blocks out most distracting exterior noise while the Ambient Sound mode lets users hear what's going on around them with the press of a button.

"We poured all of our accumulated expertise into creating the sound identity for the new generation of LG TONE Free earbuds," said Meridian Audio CEO John Buchanan. "Whether you're at home, in the car, commuting or at the gym, the new LG TONE Free is a clear step forward in audio innovation and performance, meeting the demand for convenient high-quality listening experiences, anywhere."

Peace of Mind and On-the-Go Convenience

LG's innovative UVnano charging case was developed for protected storage, hassle-free charging and enhanced hygiene. The compact charging case provides a total of 18 hours of listening enjoyment. Fully charged, the LG FN6 provides up to six hours of playback and an additional 12 hours on-the-go from the charging case – all from one charge.3

"UL's tests verified that the UV light source in the LG charging case reduces bacteria on the earbuds' speaker mesh by 99.9 percent," said Todd Denison, vice president and general manager of lighting at UL. The UL evaluation involved applying microorganisms to the inner mesh of the earbuds and then placing them in the powered charging case, which has a UV light source, Denison explained. Before and after the 10-minute UV exposure cycle, samples of the bacteria were extracted and analyzed for microbial counts and the reduction of test organisms was calculated.

The LG TONE Free lineup also includes two additional models both offering the same Meridian audio technology but do not include the unique UVnano feature of the flagship HBS-FN6 -- the HBS-FN5W (SRP $129.99) which includes wireless charging (via compatible charging pads) and the HBS-FN4 (SRP $99.99).

With an IPX4 rating, all three LG TONE Free FN Series earbud models provide water resistance against raindrops, splashing and perspiration while working out. They also feature Voice Command for convenient voice access to Google Assistant or Siri on a connected smartphone, while intuitive touch commands allow you to play, pause, skip and adjust the volume without reaching for the phone.

LG TONE Free also features an app for iOS and Android platforms that adds new levels of enjoyment to your music with access to four Meridian EQ presets and two customizable EQ modes. Through the app, you can boost or diminish specific frequencies to your personal listening preferences. The app also helps you to locate your missing earbuds. Simply activate the search mode in the "Find My Earbuds" page and an audible beep will sound.

For more information on the LG TONE Free earbud lineup, visit lg.com.

1 Independent testing shows the UVnano charging case kills 99.9% of bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when charging case is connected to the power cable. Not a medical device nor for use as or to replace a medical device. Device or any of its parts not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions.

2 Availability in Indiana is pending state regulatory approval.

3 The battery life of fully charged TONE Free earbuds is up to six hours standard playtime when listening to music, podcasts, etc., based on typical usage. Charging case stores up to another 12 hours of battery life, providing for two 30 minute re-charges (six hours each), for a total of up to 18 hours total play time, when you are on the go. Battery life will vary when using microphone.

Key Specifications:





Earbud Dimensions: 0.63" (W) x 1.29" (L) x 0.98" (H) / 0.19 oz (one earbud)



Charging Case Dimensions: 2.15" (W) x 2.15" (L) x 1.08" (H) / 1.38 oz.



Battery Capacity Earbuds: 55mAh x 2

Case: 390mAh



Fast Charging Time: 5 minutes for 1 hour of play



Battery Life: Talk: 5 hours

Play: 6 hours

Earbuds + Case: 18 hours Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 (Single Device Connection)



Speaker: 2 Layered Dynamic



Microphones: 2 Outer



Compatibility: Android / iOS



Bluetooth Audio Codec: SBC / AAC



Colors: Matte Black / Glossy White

