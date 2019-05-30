LG Unveils Pricing And Availability Of Expanded 2019 XBOOM Speaker Lineup

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced today pricing and availability of its expanded range of XBOOM speakers. Highlighting the 2019 offerings are three new models -- the LG RK7 and LG CM4590 are available now at LG-authorized dealers nationwide, and the LG RL3 will debut in July.

Equipped with impressive features and innovative designs, the latest LG XBOOM speaker lineup offers options for most every music need delivering powerful sound and unique designs. The XBOOM family includes:

LG XBOOM Go -- engineered with advanced technologies from the British pioneers of high-resolution audio, Meridian. (PK7 1 , PK5 1 , PK3 1 )

-- engineered with advanced technologies from the British pioneers of high-resolution audio, Meridian. (PK7 , PK5 , PK3 ) LG XBOOM AI ThinQ -- smart speakers featuring the Google Assistant and Meridian. (WK9, WK7 1 )

-- smart speakers featuring the Google Assistant and Meridian. (WK9, WK7 ) LG XBOOM – a wide range of options including Onebody (OL45), Mini (CL98, CL88, CM4590), and Loud speaker systems (RK7, RL4, RL3, LK72B) with DJ, karaoke and portability features.

The 550-watt XBOOM RK7 freestyle speaker features an X-grip handle for convenient transportation and can be placed either vertically or horizontally. Delivering robust, powerful and clear sound in either placement, the RK7 maximizes the fun and sound, making it ideal for friendly gatherings or a night in. It features Wireless Party Link, which allows for unlimited units to be wired together, or up to 10 RK7s to be wirelessly connected. Additionally, the RK7 features a Karaoke Creator, with built-in sound-enhancing voice filters to add special effects and suppress the vocal frequencies.

LG's CM4590 XBOOM 700W Bluetooth Music System delivers up to 700W of total power and a 2.1-channel configuration with a built-in subwoofer, providing incredibly powerful sound. The CM4590 supports Sound Sync Wireless which enables consumers to seamlessly link your speaker with your LG HDTV wirelessly via Bluetooth.

Rounding out the expanded lineup, the 130-watt RL3 XBOOM Tower offers a unique single-cabinet design that enhances the aesthetic of any area in the house while providing room-filling sound with high-res audio playback. Its sleek design features the Bluetooth function for multiple devices, allowing you to switch between two smartphones when playing music. This combination of rich audio, vibrant design and wireless functionality sets this floor standing speaker apart from the competition.

For listeners seeking portability and durability, the LG XBOOM Go with Meridian lineup delivers excellent, passion-infused sound that can be taken anywhere with a Grab & Go handle that makes transporting sound more convenient than ever before. The Meridian technology inside the PK5 and PK7 models ensures songs have clear vocals and enhanced bass for uncompromising performance. The resilient, splash-resistant PK5 and PK7 provides up to 18-hours2 and 22-hours2 of battery, respectively – perfect for a backyard barbeque, day at the beach or taking the party on the road. Plus, both PK series speakers support Beat Lighting, which allow the speaker to synchronize its built-in LED light to the rhythm of the music to create a pulsing light show.

For more information on the 2019 LG XBOOM audio lineup, please visit lg.com.

1 2018 carry-over models

2 Battery life will vary with use, settings, and environmental conditions.

2019 LG XBOOM LINEUP

LG XBOOM Go PK7 $229.99 (currently available) PK5 $129.99 (currently available) PK3 $89.99 (currently available) LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9 $249.99 (currently available) WK7 $199.99 (currently available) LG XBOOM LG Shelf Systems CK99 $1,299.99 (currently available) CL98 $899.99 (currently available) CK57 $399.99 (currently available) CK43 $149.99 (currently available) CM4590 $199.99 (currently available) LK72B $79.99 (available September) LG Onebody Systems RK7 $349.99 (currently available) RL4 $249.99 (available July) RL3 $149.99 (available July) OK99 $699.99 (currently available) OK75 $499.99 (currently available) OL45 $249.99 (available July)

