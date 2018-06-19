LG Unveils Smart Guest-Room Solutions With Voice Assistant Technology At HITEC 2018

HOUSTON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2018 Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference (HITEC), hotel TV leader LG Electronics announced new smart features set to revolutionize the hospitality industry with advanced in-room voice assistant compatibility.

Leveraging its leadership in smart home and hotel TV technologies, LG is empowering hoteliers with futuristic display technology designed to promote in-room connectivity, making guests' and AV managers' lives easier, according to Michael Kosla, hospitality vice president, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions.

"Smart technologies are being adopted in the home at a meteoric pace, and when you analyze the trend line in the lodging industry you see that consumers are beginning to demand those same smart conveniences when they're traveling and staying at their favorite hotels," said Kosla. "LG has long been an innovator in the hospitality industry and is an emerging leader in smart home technologies. Now, we're introducing new technologies set to transform the guest experience and to provide our customers a host of options that will both elevate their guests' stay and improve their technological infrastructure at the same time."

Bringing AI and Voice Recognition to the Hotel Room

Consistent with its "open platform, open partnership, open connectivity" philosophy, LG has introduced a new hotel TV smart ecosystem that enables end users to work with a range of leading external partners, including compatibility with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

With increased compatibility, LG hotel TVs can now provide a convenient and connected in-room experience that fits the needs of each guest's individual lifestyle and preference. For example, LG's voice assistant compatibility can allow guests to control other smart devices in the room, including lights, drapes or door locks.

Building on LG's Smart TV Platform for Greater In-Room Automation

Adding to its industry-leading smart hotel TV solutions, LG delivers further voice recognition assistance to the guest room with its award-winning Pro:Centric smart TV platform. With similar IoT capabilities found in LG's highly-acclaimed webOS-enabled consumer TVs, LG's new Pro:Centric-enabled hotel TVs will offer hoteliers and AV managers the ability to supply more content options and greater connectivity than ever before.

The intuitive LG Pro:Centric platform makes switching between content options – including broadcast TV, streaming services, external devices and today's most popular entertainment providers – simple and fast. With Pro:Centric custom application, users can easily dive into and enjoy a limitless world of premium content – including 4K streaming and HDR – from the most popular entertainment providers. Pro:Centric also empowers users with its Smart Share feature, which makes connecting to personal devices in order to access photos, music or movies a breeze. Users may also access LG's renowned Gallery App available via Pro:Centric for beautiful imagery that adds a sleek aesthetic touch to any hotel room.

Visitors to LG's booth at HITEC 2018 in Houston (June 19-21, George R. Brown Convention Center, Booth #1201) can experience LG's full lineup of hospitality solutions. For more information, please visit www.lgsolutions.com.

