LG USA Begins Rollout Of 2021 OLED TV Lineup

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced initial pricing and availability of its much-anticipated 2021 LG OLED TV lineup. The art-inspired LG OLED evo G1 "Gallery" series, and LG OLED C1 series – celebrated as the "Best TV" at CES 2021 – are available now at LG.com and at LG-authorized retailers nationwide in April.

Delivering an exceptional home entertainment experience, the 12 models in the 2021 LG OLED collection offer a wider range of screen sizes to suit most every size room and user need from 48 inches to the all-new 83-inch model.

The 2021 LG OLED TVs– the G1, C1 and A1 series -- boast LG's legendary OLED panels that feature self-lit pixels which can be individually controlled to produce perfect black levels, ultra-sharp and realistic picture quality in strikingly slim designs that complement any décor.

The G1 series features the new OLED evo technology, the next step in the evolution of OLED TVs, delivering better brightness and punchy images with amazing clarity, detail and realism. The art-inspired LG OLED evo G1 TVs have an unbelievably thin bezel with included wall mounting leaving virtually no gap from screen to wall.

LG OLED TVs are designed, crafted, and engineered to put the spotlight on your content, yet complement your home's interior even when they're turned off. The C1 series, LG's most popular OLED TV range, offers the most screen size options to accommodate diverse user needs and spaces, starting with the space-friendly 48-inch, all the way up to the expansive 83-inch model.

Both series include 4 inputs with HDMI 2.1 features such as support for 4K 120 content, VRR, ALLM and eARC making them the TV of choice for gamers and home theater enthusiasts alike. For customers who may not need all the gaming-related features but still desire great OLED picture quality, the A1 series offers four screen sizes from 48-to 77-inches.

2021 LG OLED 4K TVs G1 "Gallery" Series (OLED evo) OLED77G1PUA 77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal) $4,499 Available March 2021 OLED65G1PUA 65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal) $2,999 Available March 2021 OLED55G1PUA 55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal) $2,199 Available April 2021 A1 Series OLED77A1PUA 77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal) $3,199 Available June 2021 OLED65A1PUA 65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal) $2,199 Available April 2021 OLED55A1PUA 55-inch class $1,599 Available April 2021 OLED48A1PUA 48-inch class (47.5 inches diagonal) $1,299 Available June 2021 C1 Series OLED83C1PUA 83-inch class (82.7 inches diagonal) $5,999 Available May 2021 OLED77C1PUB 77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal) $3,799 Available March 2021 OLED65C1PUB 65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal) $2,499 Available March 2021 OLED55C1PUB 55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal) $1,799 Available March 2021 OLED48C1PUB 48-inch class (47.5 inches diagonal) $1,499 Available April 2021

Beyond superb picture quality, all 2021 LG OLED TVs offer an immersive home entertainment experience with support for Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos,® HDR10 PRO and Filmmaker Mode,™ this year's TVs make the latest movies, TV series and documentaries come to life through picture and sound of the highest quality.

The ZX series of 8K LG SIGNATURE OLED TVs will also be available throughout 2021.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TVs ZX Series OLED88ZXPUA 88-inch class (87.6 inches diagonal) $29,999 Currently Available OLED77ZXPUA 77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal) $19,999 Currently Available

The LG SIGNATURE 8K ZX OLED TVs are certified as WiSA Ready™ allowing seamless audio and control communication with all WiSA Certified™ speakers.

Adding to the sense of realism, the international product testing agency Intertek has certified LG OLED TVs as having 100 percent color fidelity, assuring accurate color reproduction.1

Improving on the premium gaming experience LG OLED TVs have become known for, the new Game Optimizer allows gamers to easily fine-tune their gaming experience, placing all game-related controls in one convenient interface. It can even automatically apply the best picture settings according to the type of game the user is playing: first-person shooter, role-playing or real-time strategy. Sports fans will find it easier than ever to keep up with their favorite leagues and teams on LG TV with Sports Alert, while OLED Motion Pro displays every exhilarating moment with smooth action and clear viewing experiences. LG OLED TVs – the industry's first TVs to be certified as G-Sync® Compatible by NVIDIA – also support FreeSync™ Premium for smooth gaming experiences.

The G1 and C1 series feature LG's latest intelligent processor: α (Alpha) 9 Gen 4 AI. The upgraded processor uses deep-learning algorithms to detect scenes and genres to make your content look its best no matter what or when you're watching.

Additionally, AI Sound Pro up-mixes audio to virtual 5.1.2 surround sound while Auto Volume Leveling balances volume when switching between channels or streaming apps.

All 2021 LG OLED TVs feature webOS 6.0, the latest version of LG's intuitive smart TV platform featuring built-in Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and offering access many of the most popular streaming apps including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and as well as LG Channels, the company's free premium content streaming service2 now offering over 300 free channels and also works with Apple AirPlay2 and HomeKit.

Revamped and refined for 2021, the new webOS user interface provides faster access to apps as well as simpler content discovery with finely-tuned personalized recommendations. The redesigned Magic Remote has dedicated hot keys for popular content providers, allowing users to connect to their favorite services with just the push of a button.

LG G1 and ZX OLED TVs are ushering in the NEXTGEN TV era as American broadcasters prepare to launch services this year in 20 more cities with signals reaching the majority of TV viewers in America. NEXTGEN TV, powered by the ATSC 3.0 standard co-developed by LG Electronics, unlocks new features, additional content, more control and personalization for broadcast viewers. For more information visit watchnextgentv.com/.

For more information on LG's 2021 OLED TVs, visit LG.com.

1 Third-party testing conducted by Intertek reported color fidelity of the display to be 100 percent, based on CIE dE 2000 color difference metric calculated for 125 color patches distributed across the entire color volume. Color difference (Delta-E) value was less than 2 for each of the 125 color patches.

2 Internet service is required. Some apps may require a separate subscription fee.

