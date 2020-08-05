LG USA Launches Amazon Alexa Voice Control Built-In On Select 2020 LG OLED And NanoCell TVs

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced the launch of Alexa hands-free voice control built-in on select 2020 LG OLED and LG NanoCell ThinQ Smart TVs. With this update, customers can now speak to Alexa directly through their TV hands-free to play music, hear the news, check weather, control their smart home, and play Alexa games, without the need for a remote control. In addition to hands-free voice control, new Alexa features launching for LG TVs in this update include smart home camera support, timers, alarms, reminders, announcements and notifications.

Alexa hands-free voice control is available via a firmware upgrade on eight 2020 LG TVs including the LG OLED SIGNATURE ZX Series 8K TVs, LG OLED WX Series "Wallpaper" 4K TVs, LG OLED GX Series "Gallery" 4K TVs, and the LG NanoCell 99 8K TV series models. Customers who have not opted into automatic firmware updates must approve the update when prompted, or initiate the update in the TV settings menu.

To get started using Alexa, customers can register Alexa by long pressing the Prime Video button or visit the Alexa app from the LG TV home screen menu bar. After registration, customers can interact with Alexa hands-free by simply saying, "Alexa," followed by their command. With the latest Alexa features, customers can say, "Alexa, set a 30 minute kitchen timer" to alert them to check dinner while watching their favorite TV show. Customers can also say "Alexa, remind the kids to shut off the video games at 8pm" to pop-up a TV reminder for the family. From asking for the weather, to playing your favorite song or skill, customers just need to ask Alexa. Customers wishing to use push-to-talk button can still do so by holding down the Prime Video button on their Magic Remote controller. All available Alexa features will work both in hands-free and push-to-talk modes.

LG OLED TVs deliver best-in-class picture quality thanks to LG's self-emissive display technology which enables precise control of lighting at the pixel level for the deepest blacks, most realistic colors and an infinite contrast while the stunningly sleek form factors of the new TVs are as breathtaking as the picture quality they deliver.

LG NanoCell TVs represent the pinnacle of LCD technology with advanced AI-based picture quality and audio processing to deliver stunning color reproduction and wide viewing angles.

LG TVs are available at LG-authorized retailers nationwide. For more information visit lg.com.

