LG VELVET 5G SMARTPHONE AVAILABLE IN U.S. BEGINNING JULY 22.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced today that the new LG VELVETTM 5G smartphone will be available in the United States beginning tomorrow. Created for today's mobile experience, LG VELVET 5G has a premium and stylish design, consumer-friendly hardware and software features, 5G connectivity1 and an attractive price tag.

LG VELVET 5G will be available at AT&T for purchase beginning July 22, followed by T-Mobile and Verizon later this summer. Verizon will offer the LG VELVET 5G UW with access to its 5G Ultra Wideband network and 5G low-band network (coming later this year).

Pricing will start at $599 when LG VELVET 5G begins to become available this week. In the U.S., LG VELVET 5G will come in Aurora Gray, Aurora Silver, Aurora Red and Pink White. Specific pricing, availability and colors will vary by network partner.

"With LG VELVET 5G, we set out to create a smartphone with unique personality and design language that would speak to consumers, while also evolving the LG Mobile brand," said Chris Yie, head of LG Mobile, North America. "We believe we have achieved these goals with LG VELVET 5G, designing a beautiful, powerful and premium smartphone at a price point that delivers exceptional value."

The LG VELVET 5G isn't just another smartphone – it's an extension of your style, passions and pursuits.

"LG is embarking on a program with leading cultural shapers and movers to live the LG VELVET lifestyle," said Peggy Ang, head of marketing, LG Electronics USA. "Renowned recording artist and content king Jason Derulo is the first partner that brings LG VELVET 5G and its premium style and features to life. Additional partners will be announced over the next several weeks."

LG's latest smartphone features a strikingly premium new design thanks to its 3D Arc Design and raindrop-inspired rear camera array. With its flowing lines, polished surfaces, curved corners and symmetrical front and rear edges, LG VELVET 5G is both comfortable to hold and incredibly stylish and sleek (less than 0.4 inches thin).

LG VELVET 5G continues LG's history of offering high quality video and audio capabilities. With an elegantly curved 6.8-inch OLED Cinematic FullVision display and 20.5:9 aspect ratio, users will be fully immersed in their mobile viewing and gaming experiences. Matching the display quality and craftmanship, LG VELVET 5G delivers impressive audio with stereo speakers and the LG 3D Sound Engine.

With a suite of advanced camera hardware and software, LG VELVET 5G offers a premium camera experience. Users take their photography to the next level thanks to the 48MP main camera, other high-quality lenses and unique software like Time-lapse Control, ASMR Recording, Voice Bokeh2, 3D AR Stickers and 3D Photo Effect.

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G Mobile Platform, LG VELVET 5G offers robust performance, lightning-fast speeds and power efficiency. It is the first mobile platform from the company to integrate an application processor and 5G modem for superb performance in a smaller package that requires less power.

"Powered by the Snapdragon 765G, the LG VELVET is equipped to deliver exceptional performance to meet even the most demanding 5G use cases, while also enabling intelligent multi-camera capture, high-speed gaming and all-day battery life," said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager of the Mobile Business Unit, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

For more information on LG VELVET 5G in the U.S., please visit LG.com/US/Mobile-Phones/VELVET-5G.

For more information on LG VELVET product features, please visit LG's Global Newsroom.

To see the video featuring Jason Derulo and LG VELVET 5G, please visit YouTube.com/LGUSAMobile

Key Specifications:

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G 5G Mobile Platform 3

Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ OLED Cinematic FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Memory: 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM 4 / microSD (up to 2TB, sold separately)

/ microSD (up to 2TB, sold separately) Rear Cameras:

48MP Wide (F1.8 / 0.8μm / 79˚)



8MP Ultra-Wide (F2.2 / 1.12μm / 120˚)



5MP Depth (F2.4 / 1. 12μm / 81˚)

Front Camera: 16MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 73˚)

Battery: 4,300mAh 5

Operating System: Android 10

Size: 167. 2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm 6

Weight: 180g 7

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible) / 3.5mm headphone jack

Biometrics: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Others: LG PayTM / Stereo Speaker / LG 3D Sound Engine / AI CAM / HDR10 / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 4+ Technology8 / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance9

15G coverage available in limited markets. Product features and performance may vary and are subject to network availability and connectivity.

2Availability of ASMR Recording and Voice Bokeh features will vary by network provider SKU

3Chipset will vary by network provider SKU

4Usable memory varies depending on software version and settings. At least 99GB available.

5Battery size will vary by network provider SKU

6Phone dimensions will vary by network provider SKU

7Phone weight will vary by network provider SKU

8Charging capabilities will vary by network provider SKU

9Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IP68 rating. Water resistant up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.

LG Pay is a registered trademark of LG Corp. Compatible with select credit/debit cards from participating banks. Available on LG Velvet and other select LG smartphones. Coming soon to additional LG smartphones. App is downloadable from the Google Play™ store.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Quick Charge is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm Quick Charge are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

