LG's Advanced HVAC Technologies Transform Historic Building

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor comfort technologies from LG Electronics spotlighted at the 2020 AHR Expo, helped transform a 1920s art-deco office building into a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. The Sinclair, a Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel, is featured in a new case study debuting at the show (booth #6343).

The Sinclair Hotel, a Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel, is a 1920s art-deco office building that was transformed into a brand-new luxury boutique hotel and featured in the new case study that LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA is debuting at the 2020 AHR Expo.

Future-Ready Technologies to Power an Innovative Property

The Sinclair Hotel aims to create an unforgettable and luxurious experience for its guests in a classic 1929 building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas. The hotel's owner and management team sought state-of-the-art technology to power, sustain and manage the entire property while maintaining the historic building's unique design and architectural details.

The hotel required individual control of its HVAC system throughout 164 guestrooms (featuring 50 different room types) and sufficient heating and cooling for the lobby bar, reception area and large basement restaurant. With this in mind, the hotel management team identified LG as a company that was not only able to fulfill a myriad HVAC needs, but also create a full building ecosystem with its range of cutting-edge technologies across an expansive portfolio.

In the hotel's quest to be low-voltage, the management team has employed what is believed to be one of the world's first applications of Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) to a large array of end points, to help achieve many of energy-efficiency and forward-thinking goals for the Sinclair's desired level of technological ability. With PoE installed throughout the property, a variety of LG's award-winning products will provide a low-voltage and energy-efficient solution for this forward-thinking partner.

Powerful Air Conditioning Technologies Optimize Guest Comfort

LG's award-winning Multi™ V IV Heat Recovery Units were selected for their ability to provide individual room comfort for each space within the larger property. The Multi V IV also contributes to the building's energy efficiency, high performance and flexibility in design and installation options. Installation versatility was a key factor as the historic building was restricted in regard to lower ceilings as well as limited space for outdoor equipment. Local HVAC and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) experts, Texas Air Systems, recommend the installation of a variety of indoor solutions that ensure a quiet conditioned space, including LG's Art Cool™ Mirror and Ceiling Cassettes, to accommodate the tight ceiling area within guest rooms. These unit's quiet operation supports a tranquil guest room environment and contributed to the decision behind their selection for this property. The technology works unnoticed, contributing to the comfort and experience of a guest's stay.

LG's AC Smart controller allowed for seamless handling of the HVAC system for the management team. This innovative control solution for a variety of applications offers a single LG platform that drives both variable-refrigerant-flow technology and energy efficiency. Property managers can now easily manage, set and monitor the building's heating and cooling performance with ease.

Prior to installing LG's Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) technology, the building relied on an old chiller system to condition the entire building. The old chiller required a great deal of space in the building's lower level. After switching to VRF, the hotel was able to gain a great deal of usable floor space for the large lower level restaurant. In turn, the LG connected outdoor units with slim, space-saving features were installed on the exterior of the building. LG has created industry-leading VRF technology to minimizes efficiency losses, provide sustainable energy savings and offer some of the lowest life cycle costs of any system on the market today.

For similar costs as a traditional system, The Sinclair now has a highly reliable, energy-efficient HVAC solution that delivers comfort and convenience for its occupants.

"Creating an unforgettable experience for my guests is of the utmost importance as a developer, and I work with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking partners around the globe when developing my properties," said Farukh Aslam, chief executive officer, Sinclair Holdings. "I am very sold on LG's technologies and the results are quite impressive, thanks to its amazing energy-efficiency and quietness, contributing to the tranquil atmosphere throughout the property."

Stunning OLED TVs and Displays

With an eye toward implementing cutting-edge technology, the developer also incorporated a stunning array of LG OLED hospitality TVs into every guest room – the first hotel to have OLED TVs in every guest room. LG OLED technology is a high-end category of displays that deliver a picture with incredible color, even from wide viewing angles. It uses self-lighting pixels that can be individually turned on and off for exact control of image brightness and quality, delivering infinite contrast ratios optimized for high-dynamic range content. In addition to the guest room displays, a number of other LG commercial displays are also featured throughout the property's public spaces – including the lobby, restaurants and bars.

"Thanks to our strong relationship with Sinclair's owner and building managers, there are multiple products across an array of LG business units installed throughout the property," said Donald Decker, director of owner sales, LG Air Conditioning Technologies. "Aligning with a partner like The Sinclair on our shared goals to power the building of the future, allowed an ecosystem that connects our industry-leading air conditioning technologies and other LG products to create a comfortable, elevated experience for guests across the entire property."

For more information on the complete portfolio of LG's heating and cooling solutions and controls, please visit the AHR 2020 LG Air Conditioning Technologies booth or lghvac.com.

About LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA

The LG Electronics USA Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and providing total sustainability and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating and air conditioning. The company's industry-leading variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology minimizes efficiency losses, provides sustainable energy savings and offers some of the lowest life cycle cost of any system on the market today. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. LG Electronics USA, based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $54 billion global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit lghvac.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.lghvac.com

