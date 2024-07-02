LG's ENDANGERED SPECIES AWARENESS CAMPAIGN HIGHLIGHTS THE BALD EAGLE

3D Anamorphic Video of Bald Eagle on LG Billboard Amazes Visitors in Times Square

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics unveiled today the second animal featured in its 3D anamorphic experience on its Times Square billboard in New York City. The campaign, highlighting vulnerable and endangered species, now features the bald eagle, a symbol of an American endangered species success story. The LG Endangered Species Series, which will run throughout 2024, features partnerships with Discovery Education and the National Wildlife Federation focused on educating students K-12 on conservation initiatives.

Kicking off in April on its dynamic Times Square billboard, LG Electronics introduced a digital out-of-home (OOH) campaign showcasing anamorphic content that is highlighting some of the world’s vulnerable and endangered as well as recovered species in need of ongoing protection. LG Electronics unveiled today the second animal, the Bald Eagle, featured in its 3D anamorphic experience on its Times Square billboard in New York City.

3D Animals Overlook Times Square

Different species will be highlighted throughout the year which now features the bald eagle. Bald eagles almost went extinct, but due to the protections of the Endangered Species Act and other legislation, our nation's symbol recovered and is thriving today. The series will portray each animal in stunning 3D that appears to be extending out of the actual display overlooking iconic Times Square.

Collaboration at Yankee Stadium

As part of the launch of the bald eagle awareness campaign, LG will have a table inside Yankee Stadium (next to the Gate 2 entrance) for the Yankees July 2-4 home games where the first 250 children 14-and-under each day will receive a gift bag with a bald eagle plush toy and binoculars for bird watching. Over the three days, a total of 10 gift bags will also contain a baseball autographed by a current or alumni Yankees player. Visitors to LG's table can also learn more about endangered wildlife from National Wildlife Federation experts and take a photo in front of an artistic rendering of a bald eagle's six-foot wingspan, ideal for social media posting.

The bald eagle plush giveaway represents LG's symbolic adoption of over 1,500 bald eagles to help the National Wildlife Federation plant native trees, which creates habitat for wildlife, prevents soil erosion, and increases canopy coverage for communities. All trees from these donations will be planted in the United States and are native species that help to restore the wild places that nurture wildlife.

Education Program Elevates Conservation Awareness

Through partnerships with global edtech leader Discovery Education and the National Wildlife Federation, LG will host a K-12 educational series about vulnerable and endangered species tied to the Time Square billboard. The LG Endangered Species Series will provide K-12 students with a deeper understanding of the unique qualities of endangered animals, and the role they play in maintaining a healthy ecosystem while fostering an appreciation of what makes each species special. Educators and students may access the free, standards-aligned digital resources created with Discovery Education at http://Endangered-species-series.discoveryeducation.com starting on April 18, 2024. For additional details and opportunities to contribute to NWF's EcoSchools U.S. and EcoLeaders programs, visit www.nwf.org. LG has committed a total of $150,000 to support these two organizations.

"When we save wildlife, we save ourselves. LG is showing the world what's possible when people come together with the National Wildlife Federation to create pollinator gardens, support native species, and confront the immense and interconnected challenges that people and wildlife face," said Collin O'Mara, President, and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. "These efforts are already making a real difference in inspiring future generations of conservationists and addressing both the extinction crisis and the changing climate."

To learn more about LG's commitment to conservationism and environmental stewardship, visit https://www.lg.com/us/sustainability for more information.

