LG'S ENDANGERED SPECIES AWARENESS CAMPAIGN SPOTLIGHTS THE RED WOLF

Times Square Billboard Showcases Critically Endangered 'Red Wolf' Species in Dynamic 3D Display

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics is bringing attention to the plight of the endangered red wolf through a dynamic display on its iconic Times Square billboard in New York City. As part of the company's ongoing endangered species series, the red wolf, one of the world's most at-risk wolves, has been chosen to underscore the urgent need for biodiversity and efforts to combat global warming.

LG spotlights the red wolf in a new 3D anamorphic display on its iconic Times Square billboard, raising awareness for endangered species and the urgent need for biodiversity and combatting global warming.
LG's dynamic display illustrates the stark reality of habitat destruction for the critically endangered red wolf as part of its ongoing endangered species series.
The 3D anamorphic experience illustrates the stark reality of forest ecosystem destruction, showing a red wolf that has lost its habitat due to the damaging changes and degradation of its natural environment. The red wolf is classified as 'critically endangered' by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with estimates suggesting that only around 20 remain in the wild in North Carolina.

Since the series' inception in April, more than 50 million Times Square visitors have been educated on the importance of conservation and protection of unique wildlife. Other featured species in 2024 have included the snow leopard, the bald eagle and, most recently, the sea lion. The program will return in 2025 and feature additional endangered species, one of which will be selected by a public vote to be announced early next year.

Each featured animal is brought to life in stunning 3D, appearing to extend out of the actual display overlooking Times Square. In partnership with the National Wildlife Federation (NWF) and Discovery Education, LG is also producing and distributing free educational materials on endangered animals online.

Elevating Conservation Awareness Through Education
To elevate conservation awareness among the younger generation, LG has partnered with global edtech leader Discovery Education and the NWF to host an educational series for K-12 students. In conjunction with the Times Square billboard, the LG Endangered Species Series aims to deepen students' understanding of endangered animals, their unique qualities and the crucial roles they play in maintaining healthy ecosystems. This program fosters an appreciation for each species' uniqueness while providing free, standards-aligned digital resources accessible to educators and students at http://Endangered-species-series.discoveryeducation.com

For additional details and opportunities to contribute to NWF's EcoSchools U.S. and EcoLeaders programs, visit www.nwf.org. LG has committed a total of $150,000 to support these two organizations.

"When we save wildlife, we save ourselves. LG is showing the world what's possible when people come together with the National Wildlife Federation to create pollinator gardens, support native species, and confront the immense and interconnected challenges that people and wildlife face," said Collin O'Mara, NWF president and CEO. "These efforts are already making a real difference in inspiring future generations of conservationists and addressing both the extinction crisis and the changing climate."

To learn more about LG's commitment to conservationism and environmental stewardship, visit www.lg.com/us/sustainability for more information.

