LG'S NEW ULTRAGEAR OLED MONITORS HONORED WITH CES 2024 INNOVATION AWARDS

News provided by

LG Electronics USA

11 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

LG UltraGear 32GS95UE — the World's First 4K OLED Gaming Monitor With Dual Mode Feature — and the LG UltraGear 39GS95QE Featuring 21:9 Aspect Ratio Honored

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics' (LG)  all-new UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors have been honored at CES 2024, the world's largest annual consumer electronics tradeshow, with coveted CES® 2024 Innovation Awards for its LG UltraGear™ 32GS95UE and 39GS95QE OLED gaming monitors. The CES Innovation Award program recognizes innovative consumer products and services across a multitude of device and technology categories.

The LG UltraGear 32GS95UE gaming monitor is the first LG UltraGear monitor equipped with the new Dual Mode feature, allowing users to switch between 4K (3,840 x 2,160) at 240Hz and Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) at 480Hz with one simple click. This innovation elevates the gaming experience by providing an unprecedented level of flexibility for its users.

Complementing the Dual Mode feature is the 32-inch LG UltraGear OLED's remarkable 0.03ms (GtG) response time, eliminating motion blur and enhancing clarity for dynamic gameplay. Coupled with LG's renowned self-lit OLED technology, this monitor delivers exceptional color and contrast, pushing the boundaries of the visual gaming experience.

Additionally, the 32GS95UE further enhances the user experience with its minimal screen bezels and powerful sound. LG's 4-side virtually borderless design provides a stunning display that doesn't distract from the on-screen action. The monitor creates an exhilarating, three-dimensional soundscape with Pixel Sound technology and an integrated front-facing sound system featuring two woofers and support for DTS Virtual:X. The speakers are cleverly hidden behind the OLED panel itself, eliminating the need for external speakers and saving valuable desk space.

The LG UltraGear 39GS95QE OLED gaming monitor expands the gaming experience with its 800R-curved, 21:9 aspect ratio UltraWide Quad-HD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution OLED display. This 39-inch gaming monitor includes LG's Anti-Glare & Low Reflection Coating, a 4-side borderless design, 240Hz refresh rate, and a rapid 0.03ms (GtG) response time. The 800R curvature and cinematic 21:9 format, combined with LG's OLED display technology, bring a new dimension to gaming and content viewing.

For more information on LG's critically acclaimed UltraGear monitors, visit LG.com.

About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is a ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:




LG Electronics USA 

LG Electronics USA 

Chris De Maria      

Christin Rodriguez   

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

