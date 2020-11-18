LG's New WashTower Ad Campaign Will Have You Dancing Through Laundry Day

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is making laundry everyone's favorite household chore with a new advertising campaign celebrating the revolutionary LG WashTower™ – the smart, single-unit solution that makes laundry day easier than ever. With national television advertising running now through mid-December, the spot follows three distinct personas as they show off their redesigned spaces and style while they dance through laundry day with the help of LG WashTower.

Each character's laundry routines are brought to life with a remix of the nostalgic '90s Hip-Hop classic, "Got Your Money" – now "Baby I Got Your Laundry" – as they showcase how LG WashTower makes washing clothes easy and fun. With the ability to tackle ultra-large loads while taking up half the floor space1 along with convenient controls and built-in intelligence for customized cleaning, LG WashTower reinvents laundry day and laundry rooms everywhere – giving people a reason to dance in celebration.

Celebrities like Terrence J, Anthony Anderson, Alfonso Ribeiro, Molly Sims, and Christian Siriano, along with TikTok sensations Sheri Easterling and more are also joining the fun by showing their fans on social media how they dance their way through laundry day. With the extra time and space WashTower affords, the convenience of a sleek Center Control™ panel perfectly positioned at the right height, and advanced performance, everyone can confidently tackle laundry day knowing LG has their needs covered.

"With our new marketing campaign, we want to show people to make laundry day fun and easier with the right laundry solution. With LG WashTower, households can redefine both their space and their routine to make laundry less of a chore," noted Peggy Ang, head of marketing at LG Electronics USA.

To join the fun, viewers can create their own rendition of the ad with their faces swapped onto one of the characters, making it a perfect clip to share with friends. Viewers can visit LGGotYourLaundry.com, choose their favorite laundry room scene and create a custom video. Those who share their video on social media with the tags #BabyIGotYourLaundry, #LGSweepstakes and @lgusa will be entered for a chance to have their personalized clip featured on LG's giant billboard in New York City's Times Square and take home their very own LG WashTower.3

LG WashTower: Laundry Reinvented

With an exclusive form factor, only LG WashTower enables users to reinvent their laundry room design – and their laundry routine – with convenient center controls, built-in intelligence, and advanced cleaning. The ENERGY STAR® certified LG WashTower is available now at retailers nationwide starting at $2,229.

All You Want in Half the Floor Space — No Step Stool Needed

Full-size and fully featured, with the washer on the bottom and dryer on top, the sleek single unit LG WashTower takes up half the space,1 giving you room to add a sink, a folding table or whatever you like. Only LG WashTower has the convenient Center Control panel that's perfectly positioned with both washer and dryer controls in the middle so it's easy to reach. Typical stacked pairs place controls at the very top of each machine, making the dryer buttons hard to see and reach without using a step stool.

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out the Guesswork

LG WashTower takes out the guesswork with built-in intelligence that uses sensors to detect fabric texture and load size, and then automatically selects the right wash motions and temperatures more for precise fabric care. And it gets smarter: WashTower will even learn your preferred settings and set your ideal wash temperature, spin speed, or dry level. With Smart Pairing™, the washer can even tell the dryer the right compatible drying cycle.

Get It All Done Less Time

Ultra-large capacity fits more clothes in every load and helps you conquer laundry day faster. LG TurboWash™ 360° powers through larger laundry loads in less time, thanks to five jets with variable sprays that deliver a complete clean in under 30 minutes.2 With 4.5 cubic feet in the washer and 7.4 cubic feet in the dryer, it fits big loads of towels, jeans, or a king-size comforter.

Peace of Mind Built-In

LG WashTower owners will enjoy greater peace of mind with LG Proactive Customer Care. The industry-first personalized customer support tool provides customized maintenance tips, monthly usage reports to keep appliances performing their best, and alerts that warn of potential issues before they arise – at no additional cost.

"LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

1 Half the functional floor space.

2Based on independent testing comparing models WKEX200/WKGX201 and WM3900 in normal cycle with TurboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).

3No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes rules: http://lggotyourlaundrysweepstakes.dja.com/

