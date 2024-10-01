Lia Block to Drive Subaru Motorsports USA WRX ARA24 at Lake Superior Performance Rally

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru Motorsports USA is happy to announce that the racing phenom Lia Block will guest drive Brandon Semenuk's WRX ARA24 with co-driver Keaton Williams at her side. With a third-consecutive American Rally Association (ARA) championship clinched, Semenuk will skip the final event of the season, the October 11-12 Lake Superior Performance Rally (LSPR).

Lia Block will guest drive Brandon Semenuk's WRX ARA24 at the Lake Superior Performance Rally this month. Block conveys her excitement to step into the WRX ARA24 Block brings talent, legacy, and a splash of color to the last rally of the 2024 ARA calendar

"Excited is an understatement for the feeling going into LSPR," says Block of her return to ARA action. "Subaru and Vermont SportsCar have given me such a cool opportunity to compete at a rally in their top-level racecar."

Block is an accomplished racer, coming off a 2023 ARA Open 2WD championship where she became the youngest champion in ARA history. She is currently in her rookie season of open wheel racing overseas in the F1 Academy, driving for Williams Racing. She has also competed in the Baja 1000, Nitrocross, Extreme E, kart races, and more.

Lia Block has spent much of her childhood at rally events. Following along with her father - the late Ken Block - who started his rallying career in a Subaru with the Subaru Motorsports USA team, before becoming a viral video legend with his Gymkhana films. Ken's teammate in those early days, extreme sports icon Travis Pastrana, will race at this year's LSPR as Lia's teammate.

"Rally has always been my home. It's my roots," Lia says. "My family and I have such a special history with this team, I wouldn't want this milestone to be with anyone else. It's been a while since I've competed in a rally car, but I'm looking forward to the challenge of learning my way around this insanely fast, top-level car."

More than a homecoming of sorts, the 2024 LSPR is a great opportunity to see a great young racer taking on the best the ARA has to offer. Block's goals are humble: "My goal for this upcoming weekend is to have fun, go fast, and finish the rally strong and comfortable." Find out the latest on how Lia is doing by following Subaru Motorsports USA on Facebook, on Instagram @subarumotorsportsusa, and TikTok @subarumotorsportsusa.

About Subaru Motorsports USA

Subaru Motorsports USA is directed by Subaru of America, Inc., managed by Vermont SportsCar and proudly supported by MOTUL, Yokohama Tires, R53 Suspension, Triple-R Lights, DirtFish Rally School, Sparco USA, weBoost and Peplink. Follow the team online at www.subaru.com/motorsports.

Follow Subaru Motorsports USA on Facebook, on Instagram @subarumotorsportsusa, and on TikTok @subarumotorsportsusa.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

