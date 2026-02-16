Libérez le pouvoir de votre univers intérieur - Éva Kammer's first book

PRÉVOST, Québec, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Les Éditions E.T.C., founded by Lise Bourbeau, is pleased to announce the publication of Éva Kammer's first book, Libérez le pouvoir de votre univers intérieur - Découvrez des outils pour réveiller l'énergie créatrice qui sommeille en vous.

What if the key to your personal transformation lay in an authentic dialogue with yourself? 'Libérez le pouvoir de votre univers intérieur' offers a fascinating journey into intuitive awareness, archetypal psychology, the exploration of emotional wounds and conscious manifestation. The author invites us to go beyond our limiting patterns and reconnect with our hidden resources and unsuspected strengths. Because it's not a question of adding one more method... but of daring to reverse our relationship with the world: starting from ourselves rather than undergoing or trying to control everything from the outside.

Drawing on poignant personal stories, instructive concepts and a host of concrete, accessible exercises, this book offers a powerful yet pragmatic approach to taking back the reins of your life. Through the notion of intuitive awareness, it reveals how to free oneself from external conditioning (social expectations, inherited beliefs, unconscious wounds) in order to fully embody one's inner sovereignty and create a reality aligned with one's deepest essence.

As you explore your inner world, you'll find not only answers, but also new questions, new possibilities and, above all, a renewed understanding of the magic of existence.

Passionate about human dynamics, Éva Kammer has been exploring the links between communication, emotions and personal development for several years. At first, she worked in the field of scientific communication, but a deeper quest was calling her. She completed training courses with Écoute ton corps and in hypnotherapy, before devoting herself fully to therapeutic accompaniment and founding Hapyyü. This first book is the reflection of her journey, a bridge between science and intuition, between rigor and sensitivity, between external knowledge and inner wisdom. This book embodies her mission: helping everyone reconnect with their essence, to live a life aligned, free and conscious.

For further information, please contact:

Marie-Ève SansCartier | 01 76 66 07 55 | [email protected]

In 1987, Lise Bourbeau founded her own publishing house to release her first book, Écoute ton corps, ton plus grand ami sur la Terre. The book quickly became an essential reference in the field of personal development, setting sales records in Quebec and throughout the French-speaking world.

Internationally renowned author and speaker Lise Bourbeau has written 28 bestsellers, with cumulative sales exceeding nine million copies.

Over the years, her publishing house has enriched its catalog with works by other authors, including bestsellers by François Lemay. We are also accepting manuscript submissions from graduates of Écoute Ton Corps.

The Éditions E.T.C.'s mission is to spread love and well-being around the world!