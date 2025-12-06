LiberNovo Goes Global: New Markets & A Vision for Healthy Workspaces

LiberNovo

Dec 06, 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the millions of programmers, creative professionals, and remote workers battling the inertia of sedentary work, a breakthrough moment has arrived. LiberNovo, the company pioneering the next generation of workspace solutions, today announced the global, full-inventory launch of the LiberNovo Omni – the world's first dynamic ergonomic office chair designed to adapt to your body's every micro-movement.

LiberNovo Omni
LiberNovo Omni

The Omni is now ready-to-ship across five major regions — the US, Canada, the EU, Germany, and the UK. This milestone elevates LiberNovo from a fast-growing regional player to a multi-continent operator, opening a new era in health-focused workspaces.

The announcement follows LiberNovo's recent high-profile presence at the Global AI Pitch Summit Silicon Valley 2025, where the brand officially introduced its future-forward vision for health-first design powered by intelligent motion.

No Waiting: The Global Shift to Instant Ergonomics

Recognizing the global urgency for sitting-pain relief, LiberNovo has synchronized fulfillment across North America and Europe, enabling consumers to order and receive the Omni without lead times. The shift from pre-order to in-stock availability positions LiberNovo as a provider capable of delivering next-generation comfort on demand to engineers, designers, gamers, and hybrid workers alike.

Dynamic Ergonomics — Support Defined by Motion

The rise of long-hour remote work has proven that traditional, static seating is insufficient. Professionals are searching for the best ergonomic chair, but need a solution that can keep up with long hours. They demand the user conform to a fixed 'ideal' posture. LiberNovo Omni shifts the focus from fixed posture to Dynamic Ergonomics: support that adapts to natural movement.

Key innovations:

  • Dynamic Support System — Real-time adaptive support that aligns head, spine, elbows, and hips through natural motion.
  • Bionic FlexFit Backrest — 16 joints + 8 adaptive panels form a responsive S-curve that mimics the spine to relieve long-hour pressure.
  • Four Intelligent Modes — Work / Entertainment / Meeting / Recovery — fluid transitions for different daily states.
  • Deep Spinal Recovery Recline160°  — Decompression positioning designed to restore mobility and release tension.
  • Intuitive Adjustability — 4D armrests, 3D neck support, adjustable seat height & recline, optional footrest for personal fit.

Together, these advancements position LiberNovo as a complete next-generation ergonomic upgrade, a meaningful alternative for users seeking comfort, pain relief, and more sustainable work-life health.

Silicon Valley AI Summit — Where Technology Meets Health

At the Global AI Pitch Summit in Silicon Valley, LiberNovo shared more than a product — it presented a vision for how AI, Dynamic Ergonomics, and health-first workspace design will redefine the future of knowledge work. Representing the emergence of motion-based ergonomics in the AI era, LiberNovo participated as an official sponsor, contributing thought leadership on how intelligent support systems can reduce the physical cost of long-hour digital labor and unlock healthier productivity at scale.

Over two days of dialogue with researchers, founders, and workplace innovators, the conversation focused on a critical shift: from static sitting to adaptive, responsive work environments. LiberNovo hosted a 45-minute expert panel exploring AI & occupational health, the body's reactivation in the sedentary era, and why dynamic support will become foundational in smart workspaces. A live keynote and product demo further illustrated how the LiberNovo Omni responds to micro-movements in real time—showing a tangible pathway toward AI-interactive ergonomics that support the body intuitively, not reactively.

This moment signaled more than a presence on stage. It positioned LiberNovo at the intersection of AI × wellness × human-centered workspace innovation, establishing the brand as a key voice in the next chapter of work—where health is not an afterthought but a core design principle for future tools and environments.

Christmas & New Year Sale (US/CA) — December 6 to January 5

To celebrate the global launch, LiberNovo is offering a limited seasonal promotion:

United States (PST)

  • Up to 30% OFF flagship products
  • Free 6-piece Christmas Gift Pack for first 1,000 orders (>$800)
  • 30-day Price Match Guarantee
  • Klarna Pay-in-4, 0% APR
  • +500 registration points & double VIP points

Canada (EST)

  • Up to 34% OFF flagship products
  • Free gift pack for first 500 orders (>C$1,200)
  • 30-day Price Match Guarantee
  • Afterpay Pay-in-4, 0% APR
  • +500 registration points & double VIP points

Gift Pack Includes: silk eye mask, eco-friendly tote bag, blanket, coffee mug, StepSync mat, and a scratch-resistant cushion cover.

Beyond the Chair: Redefining Future Workspaces

This launch is more than a holiday event; it signals a fundamental shift in occupational health. By successfully uniting health-first design and a seamless global ready-to-ship network, LiberNovo is evolving beyond a chair brand. The company is now positioned as a future workspace innovator, dedicated to delivering comprehensive, next-generation solutions for the modern, demanding work life.

Learn more at libernovo.com and experience a smarter, healthier way to sit.

SOURCE LiberNovo

