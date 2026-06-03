Liberty HealthShare Surpasses 1,200 Five-Star Google Reviews, Reinforcing Member Satisfaction

Milestone reflects Liberty HealthShare's continued focus on stewardship, affordability, and member experience

CANTON, Ohio, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare® announced it has surpassed 1,200 five-star reviews on Google, reflecting the satisfaction members have with the ministry and its continued commitment to transparency, affordability, and member experience.

Liberty HealthShare's 1,220 five-star Google reviews exceed the total Google review counts of other established healthshare ministries. Christian Healthcare Ministries has 572 Google reviews, Christian Care Ministry (and its Medi-Share sharing program) has 527 Google reviews, Samaritan Ministries has 148 Google reviews, and Altrua HealthShare has 772 Google reviews.*

With 1,490 total Google reviews, Liberty HealthShare maintains one of the largest public review footprints among established healthshare ministries.*

The milestone builds upon Liberty HealthShare's broader focus on stewardship, transparency, and member satisfaction, including strong third-party reviews and consistently positive member survey feedback.

Liberty HealthShare maintains a 4.5-star rating on Google alongside strong ratings across other major third-party review platforms, including a 4.5-star rating on Trustpilot and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Together, these independent ratings and reviews reflect Liberty HealthShare's focus on transparency, stewardship, and member satisfaction.

"In today's environment, consumers place tremendous trust in peer reviews because they reflect real experiences from real people," said Dorsey Morrow, chief executive officer of Liberty HealthShare. "These reviews, combined with the strong feedback we continue to receive through our member surveys, reinforce that our members value their experience with Liberty HealthShare and appreciate our commitment to serving them well."

Morrow added that the organization remains focused on improving affordability, enhancing member experience, and delivering greater value.

"Our commitment is to continue improving programs, reducing costs where possible, and enhancing the overall member experience," Morrow said. "Every decision we make is guided by our desire to better serve our members and honor the trust they place in Liberty HealthShare."

Recent organizational initiatives have reflected that commitment. Last month, Liberty HealthShare announced actions designed to return value directly to members, including efforts aimed at reducing costs for families and seniors on Medicare and returning more than $2 million to qualifying members.

Online reviews continue to play an increasingly important role in how consumers evaluate organizations, particularly in healthcare-related decisions where trust, transparency, and member experience matter deeply.

Liberty HealthShare believes the organization's sustained review performance reflects both strong member satisfaction and a culture centered on trust, transparency, and responsible stewardship.

Liberty HealthShare offers six medical cost sharing programs designed to provide individuals and families with affordable alternatives to health insurance. Suggested monthly share amounts range from $87 to $362 for individuals and start at $319 for families. Most programs include sharing eligibility for urgent care and mental wellness telehealth visits along prescription drug discounts.

As a healthcare sharing ministry and not insurance, Liberty HealthShare offers year-round enrollment without requiring a qualifying life event. For more information, visit LibertyHealthShare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

About Liberty HealthShare

Liberty HealthShare is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing between its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

* Google review totals based on publicly available Google Business Profile listings as of June 2, 2026.

SOURCE Liberty HealthShare