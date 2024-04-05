Liberty HealthShare CEO Recognized as 'Social Impact Hero'

CANTON, Ohio, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorsey Morrow, chief executive officer of Liberty HealthShare®, one of the country's leading Christian healthcare sharing ministries, has been recognized as a "Social Impact Hero" by Authority Magazine.

As a part of the magazine's series about "individuals and organizations making an important social impact," Morrow was featured in the April 1 issue.

"With over two decades of background in law and non-profits, Morrow's leadership is propelling Liberty into its new era, creating a movement toward a more compassionate, affordable and sustainable approach to financing health," wrote Yitzi Weiner, Authority Magazine founder and editor.

Asked by Weiner how he and Liberty HealthShare are making a significant social impact, Morrow responded: "We are challenging the status quo in the healthcare industry. We are giving the end-user the freedom to choose who they see and what they want done, as well as increasing the transparency of the entire process and cost.

"As a ministry, our members are helping each other, both physically and spiritually. They are able to engage in each other's lives and well-being, something that has become almost an anathema in today's social-media-based society. Our members want to help each other and exemplify the love exhibited in the Bible."

Weiner's full interview with Morrow can be found at: https://medium.com/authority-magazine/social-impact-heroes-why-how-dorsey-morrow-of-liberty-healthshare-is-helping-to-change-our-world-51c83724ccc0.

Liberty HealthShare offers six affordable medical cost sharing programs that are designed to fit the needs of individuals as well as different types and sizes of families. As Liberty HealthShare is not insurance, enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

