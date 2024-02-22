Liberty HealthShare Earns GuideStar Gold Seal

News provided by

Liberty HealthShare

22 Feb, 2024, 11:20 ET

CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third straight year, Liberty HealthShare® has been awarded the GuideStar Gold Seal by Candid, ranking it among the country's best non-profit organizations for transparency and accountability.

The Gold Seal recognizes non-profit organizations for sharing information about their finances, leadership, demographics, programs, organization, and mission. Less than two percent of the 1.8 million non-profits included on Candid have earned a Gold Seal.

Continue Reading
For the third straight year, Liberty HealthShare has been awarded the GuideStar Gold Seal by Candid, ranking it among the country’s best non-profit organizations for transparency and accountability.
For the third straight year, Liberty HealthShare has been awarded the GuideStar Gold Seal by Candid, ranking it among the country’s best non-profit organizations for transparency and accountability.
Dorsey Morrow, Chief Executive Officer, Liberty HealthShare.
Dorsey Morrow, Chief Executive Officer, Liberty HealthShare.

"We are thrilled to once again receive this recognition from Candid," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer. "A commitment to transparency and accountability has been a key part of our transformation to be a member-focused ministry and good stewards of our community's resources."

Candid's GuideStar rankings are the world's largest source of information on non-profit organizations. Its mission is to revolutionize philanthropy by providing information that advances transparency, enables users to make better decisions, and encourages charitable giving. Candid was formed in 2019 when GuideStar and Foundation Center merged.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of Christian health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the biblical values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

With six medical cost sharing programs, with monthly share amounts as low as $89, Liberty HealthShare offers options for individuals, couples and families that meet their healthcare needs and budget. In addition to affordable costs, core Liberty HealthShare programs also include free access to telehealth for both physical and mental health as well as significant discounts on prescriptions, dental and vision care, and even LASIK surgery.

As it is not insurance, Liberty HealthShare enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its healthcare sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

SOURCE Liberty HealthShare

Also from this source

Healthsharing is an Affordable Health Insurance Alternative

Healthsharing is an Affordable Health Insurance Alternative

Across the country, Americans, already facing tight family budgets due to inflation, are trying to figure out how to afford higher healthcare costs...
Liberty HealthShare Employees Spread Christmas Cheer

Liberty HealthShare Employees Spread Christmas Cheer

Liberty HealthShare's Canton employees helped spread Christmas cheer to brighten the holidays for the less fortunate in the community. Liberty...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.