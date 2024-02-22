Liberty HealthShare Earns GuideStar Gold Seal

CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third straight year, Liberty HealthShare® has been awarded the GuideStar Gold Seal by Candid, ranking it among the country's best non-profit organizations for transparency and accountability.

The Gold Seal recognizes non-profit organizations for sharing information about their finances, leadership, demographics, programs, organization, and mission. Less than two percent of the 1.8 million non-profits included on Candid have earned a Gold Seal.

Dorsey Morrow, Chief Executive Officer, Liberty HealthShare.

"We are thrilled to once again receive this recognition from Candid," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer. "A commitment to transparency and accountability has been a key part of our transformation to be a member-focused ministry and good stewards of our community's resources."

Candid's GuideStar rankings are the world's largest source of information on non-profit organizations. Its mission is to revolutionize philanthropy by providing information that advances transparency, enables users to make better decisions, and encourages charitable giving. Candid was formed in 2019 when GuideStar and Foundation Center merged.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of Christian health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the biblical values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

With six medical cost sharing programs, with monthly share amounts as low as $89, Liberty HealthShare offers options for individuals, couples and families that meet their healthcare needs and budget. In addition to affordable costs, core Liberty HealthShare programs also include free access to telehealth for both physical and mental health as well as significant discounts on prescriptions, dental and vision care, and even LASIK surgery.

As it is not insurance, Liberty HealthShare enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its healthcare sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

