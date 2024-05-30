Liberty HealthShare Completes Office Consolidation

-- Offices combined at Hills & Dales Road facility

-- Fulton Drive facility sold

-- Consolidation to reduce operating costs

CANTON, Ohio, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare®, one of the country's leading Christian healthcare sharing ministries, today announced that with the recent sale of its Fulton Drive facility, it has completed a year-long consolidation of its Jackson Township offices.

"The end of COVID-related workspace requirements and advancements in our internal processes made it possible to consolidate our operations into a single building on Hills & Dales Road," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer.

"These changes will further reduce operating costs and provide a more comfortable and inviting workspace

"These changes will further reduce our operating costs and provide a more comfortable and inviting workspace for our employees," added Morrow. "As a non-profit ministry completely funded by member contributions, we are always looking for opportunities to reduce our overhead expenses and improve services."

Only 6 cents of every dollar contributed by Liberty HealthShare members is used for the ministry's administrative costs. The remaining 94 cents are returned to members through the sharing of their medical expenses. Charity Watch says that 'most highly efficient charities are able to spend 75% or more on programs.'"

"We are very proud of our operational efficiency and how our administrative costs compare to other non-profits across the country," Morrow said.

In addition to reconfiguring the office space, the consolidation project included improvements to the building's HVAC systems, new exterior LED lighting, a new façade on the exterior of the building, and new signage.

The 38,000 square foot building near the intersection of Hills & Dales Road and Whipple Avenue has served as Liberty HealthShare's Operations Center since 2018. It formerly was the headquarters of First Merit Mortgage Corp., which was acquired by Huntington Bancshares in 2016.

Liberty HealthShare offers six affordable medical cost sharing programs with monthly share amounts as low as $87 that are designed to fit the needs of individuals as well as different types and sizes of families. It launched a new dental expense sharing program earlier this month.

As Liberty HealthShare is not insurance, enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

