Liberty HealthShare Launches Dental Sharing Program

CANTON, Ohio, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare®, one of the country's leading Christian healthcare sharing ministries, today launched a new dental sharing program.

"Good dental health contributes to overall wellness and can help people avoid serious illness," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare's chief executive officer.

"Recognizing this, almost 75% of those taking part in a recent member survey said they would be interested in an affordable dental sharing program," added Morrow. "We are excited to be able to bring this new program to our members."

Liberty HealthShare's new dental sharing program is only available to existing and new members of one of the ministry's medical cost sharing programs. It is not being offered as a standalone sharing program. The monthly share amount for an individual is just $35.

"Like our medical cost sharing programs, this new program is designed to make dental care more affordable for our members and their families by sharing the cost with the community of Liberty HealthShare members," Morrow said.

The new dental sharing program allows members to see the licensed dentist of their choice without any network restrictions. The program can be combined with the existing Careington dental discount program for even greater savings.

Liberty HealthShare offers six affordable medical cost sharing programs that are designed to fit the needs of individuals as well as different types and sizes of families.

Liberty Freedom is a budget-friendly, catastrophic healthcare cost-sharing program for young adults. With a monthly share of just $89 for an individual, Liberty Freedom offers support to those age 35 and younger for their eligible healthcare expenses.

The three core Liberty HealthShare sharing programs, Liberty Unite, Liberty Connect, and Liberty Essential, are excellent for singles, couples, and families. Sharing programs for singles are available with a monthly share of just $163. For couples, monthly shares start at $266. Family programs start at $513 per month. These programs include both urgent care and mental wellness telehealth visits along with discounts for prescription drugs, dental care, vision care, and even LASIK surgery.

Liberty Rise is a sharing program for young adults without children, ages 18-29, starting out on their own or still in college. Its monthly share amount is just $122.

The Liberty Assist sharing program was designed for people ages 65 and older who are enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B. Monthly share amounts start at just $87.

As Liberty HealthShare is not insurance, enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

