Liberty HealthShare Enhances Liberty Assist Sharing Program

CANTON, Ohio, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare®, one of the country's leading Christian healthsharing ministries, today announced that it has enhanced its Liberty Assist sharing program.

Liberty Assist was introduced in September 2022 to serve seniors on Medicare. The budget-friendly sharing program has proven popular with its age 65+ audience.

Liberty HealthShare's Liberty Assist sharing program is now an even greater value for seniors on Medicare. Post this Dorsey Morrow, Chief Executive Officer - Liberty HealthShare

The popularity of the easy-to-use program designed for seniors enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B is expected to grow as Liberty HealthShare has added several free features to the program to help members maintain good health and well-being.

"With monthly sharing contributions starting at just $87, Liberty Assist is affordable for retirees looking to control their healthcare expenses and enjoy the benefits of being a healthshare member," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer.

Beginning June 1, these new features will be available to Liberty Assist members at no additional cost:

GetMoreRx Prescription Drugs – Offers savings of 50% - 95% on generic drugs and 10% - 45% on most brand name drugs.

– Offers savings of 50% - 95% on generic drugs and 10% - 45% on most brand name drugs. Careington Dental – Offers savings of 20% - 50% through one of the nation's largest dental networks.

– Offers savings of 20% - 50% through one of the nation's largest dental networks. EyeMed Vision – Offers savings of 20% - 40% off the retail price of eyewear.

– Offers savings of 20% - 40% off the retail price of eyewear. QualSight LASIK – Offers savings of 20% - 30% off the national average cost of LASIK surgery.

– Offers savings of 20% - 30% off the national average cost of LASIK surgery. DialCare Urgent Care – An easy-to-use telemedicine solution for non-emergency illnesses and general care.

– An easy-to-use telemedicine solution for non-emergency illnesses and general care. DialCare Therapy – A safe and secure mental wellness program via virtual or telephonic counseling sessions.

While all of these program features are offered at no charge, for DialCare Urgent Care telemedicine, a Liberty Assist member will pay a per-visit fee of $55, and $85 per-visit for Dialcare Therapy, a telecounseling service. More information is available at libertyhealthshare.org/additional-services. These features are not insurance and are not available in Washington or Vermont.

"Our members appreciate knowing that they can see the doctor of their choice and that Liberty Assist will fill in the gaps of what Medicare doesn't pay," said Morrow. "They enjoy being a part of a Christian sharing community instead of contributing to the profits of a big insurance company."

In addition to Liberty Assist, Liberty HealthShare has five other affordable medical cost sharing programs that are designed to fit the needs of individuals as well as different types and sizes of families.

Liberty Freedom is a budget-friendly, catastrophic healthcare cost-sharing program for young adults. With a monthly share of just $89 for an individual, Liberty Freedom offers support to those age 35 and younger for their eligible healthcare expenses.

The three core Liberty HealthShare sharing programs, Liberty Unite, Liberty Connect, and Liberty Essential, are excellent for singles, couples, and families. Sharing programs for singles are available with a monthly share of just $163. For couples, monthly shares start at $266. Family programs start at $513 per month. These programs include both urgent care and mental wellness telehealth visits along with discounts for prescription drugs, dental care, vision care, and even LASIK surgery.

Liberty Rise is a sharing program for young adults without children, ages 18-29, starting out on their own or still in college. Its monthly share amount is just $122.

Liberty HealthShare launched a new dental sharing program on May 1. With monthly share amounts as low as $35, it allows members to see the licensed dentist of their choice without any network restrictions.

As Liberty HealthShare is not insurance, enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

THE CAREINGTON DISCOUNT PROGRAMS ARE NOT INSURANCE and are not intended to replace health insurance. They do not meet the minimum creditable coverage requirements under M.G.L. c.111M and 956 CMR 5.00. They are not Qualified Health Plans under the Affordable Care Act. They are not Medicare prescription drug plans. The range of discounts will vary depending on the type of provider and service. They do not pay providers directly. Members must pay for all services but will receive a discount from participating providers. The list of participating providers is at liberty.solutionsimplified.com. A written list of participating providers is available upon request. Discount Plan Organization and administrator: Careington International Corporation, 7400 Gaylord Parkway, Frisco, TX 75034; phone 800-441-0380.

