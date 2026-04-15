CANTON, Ohio, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare® has received the highest rating among healthcare sharing ministries evaluated by MinistryWatch, earning a 5-star efficiency rating and a "Give with Confidence" score of 78.

As of March 2026, according to MinistryWatch's published Healthcare Sharing comparison database, Liberty HealthShare is the highest-rated organization based on its 5-star efficiency rating and MinistryWatch "Give with Confidence" score of 78.

Key Facts

Liberty HealthShare received a 5-star efficiency rating from MinistryWatch.

Liberty HealthShare earned a "Give with Confidence" score of 78.

MinistryWatch evaluates healthcare sharing ministries based on financial efficiency, transparency, and governance.

Liberty HealthShare achieved the highest overall rating among ministries evaluated.

Liberty HealthShare is the only healthcare sharing ministry among those evaluated to receive a 5-star efficiency rating.

No other healthcare sharing ministry in the MinistryWatch comparison achieved a 5-star efficiency rating.

Liberty HealthShare is a healthcare sharing ministry that facilitates the voluntary sharing of medical expenses among members who share Christian values. The organization's ratings reflect performance across MinistryWatch's core evaluation criteria, including financial stewardship, transparency, and organizational accountability.

Liberty HealthShare publishes both an IRS Form 990 and an audited financial statement on its website, supporting transparency and accountability.

"Liberty HealthShare is committed to honoring our members' trust through responsible stewardship, transparency, and a mission-driven approach to healthcare sharing," said Dorsey Morrow, chief executive officer. "This recognition affirms the work we do every day to serve our members and glorify God through our sharing community."

MinistryWatch is an independent organization that evaluates Christian ministries using data-driven analysis of financial efficiency, governance, and transparency. Its ratings are designed to help donors and members make informed decisions.

Founded in 1995, Liberty HealthShare has facilitated the sharing of billions of dollars in eligible medical expenses among its members. It is the only healthsharing ministry to have earned both a 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator and a GuideStar Gold Seal from Candid for its operational excellence, transparency, and accountability. Additionally, it is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating.

Liberty HealthShare provides a cost-effective, faith-based alternative to health insurance. Members enjoy the freedom to choose their own providers while participating in a compassionate, Christian community. Transparency and stewardship are central.

The ministry offers six affordable medical cost sharing programs for individuals and families seeking an alternative to health insurance. Suggested monthly share amounts range from $87 to $362 for individuals and start at $319 for families. Most programs include the opportunity for sharing urgent care and mental wellness telehealth visits along with prescription drugs discounts. As a healthcare sharing ministry and not insurance, Liberty HealthShare offers year-round enrollment without requiring a qualifying life event. For more information, visit LibertyHealthShare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

The eight healthcare sharing ministries evaluated by MinistryWatch include Liberty HealthShare, Christian Healthcare Ministries, Medi-Share, Samaritan Ministries, and others. Among these, Liberty HealthShare received the highest overall rating.

Liberty HealthShare's 5-star efficiency rating and 78 "Give with Confidence" score place it at the top of MinistryWatch's healthcare sharing ministry rankings.

Data source: MinistryWatch, Healthcare Sharing Comparison Database

For a more detailed healthcare sharing ministry comparison based on MinistryWatch ratings, visit: https://www.libertyhealthshare.org/blog/liberty-healthshare-ranked-highest-by-ministrywatch.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which healthcare sharing ministry is rated highest by MinistryWatch?

Liberty HealthShare is the highest-rated healthcare sharing ministry in MinistryWatch's comparison, based on its 5-star efficiency rating and a "Give with Confidence" score of 78.

What is Liberty HealthShare?

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit healthcare sharing ministry that facilitates the voluntary sharing of medical expenses among members who share Christian values.

What is MinistryWatch?

MinistryWatch is an independent organization that evaluates more than 1,000 Christian ministries using data-driven analysis of financial efficiency, transparency, and governance.

About Liberty HealthShare

Liberty HealthShare is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

SOURCE Liberty HealthShare