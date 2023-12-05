Liberty HealthShare Employees Spread Christmas Cheer

News provided by

Liberty HealthShare

05 Dec, 2023, 12:45 ET

CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare's Canton employees helped spread Christmas cheer to brighten the holidays for the less fortunate in the community.

The ministry, one of the country's leading Christian healthsharing organizations, arranged recent donations for Canton's Refuge of Hope Ministries and Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child.

Continue Reading

"Liberty HealthShare is based on the biblical principle of supporting one another in times of need," said Pastor Wes Humble, executive director of ministry, community relations, and events. "While we do that every day with our members' healthcare needs, we apply the same principle to those in our own community and beyond who are in need of the essentials for life."

The ministry's Member and Provider Services team held a clothing drive to support the mission of the Refuge of Hope, which provides shelter, meals, clothing, and essential healthcare services to those who face poverty and homelessness in Canton.

The donations for Samaritan's Purse's Operation Christmas Child program reaches outside of the Canton community to provide shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items for children in more than 170 countries and territories around the world.

Liberty HealthShare® is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

As it is not insurance, Liberty HealthShare enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its healthcare sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

SOURCE Liberty HealthShare

Also from this source

Liberty HealthShare Launches Catastrophic Sharing Program

Liberty HealthShare Launches Catastrophic Sharing Program

Liberty HealthShare®, one of the country's leading Christian healthsharing ministries, today launched a new catastrophic sharing program designed...
Liberty HealthShare, Employees Support Canton-Area Diaper Bank

Liberty HealthShare, Employees Support Canton-Area Diaper Bank

Liberty HealthShare and its Canton employees helped make sure that babies of families experiencing hardship in the area had diapers that their...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.