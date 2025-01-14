Liberty HealthShare Launches Redesigned Website

Changes Provide Easier Access to Program Information

Simple Navigation for Members and Providers

Global Search Function Added for First Time

CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare®, the country's most-comprehensive healthsharing ministry, today announced the launch of a redesigned website that provides simpler navigation, easier access to information on its programs, and better communicates its mission.

"This new website will help visitors better understand healthsharing and feel confident about choosing Liberty HealthShare, which will help drive stronger interest and enrollment," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer.

"Our research showed that while healthsharing has been a popular alternative to insurance for decades, many people are unfamiliar with the concept and how it can be an affordable option for them," he added.

Links to request more information and to enroll are easily found on the website's homepage, LibertyHealthShare.org, along with information on healthsharing and how it works as well as reviews from Liberty HealthShare members.

The website also includes easy navigation to the ministry's ShareBox for members, the Provider Portal for doctors and medical facilities, and its popular blog page.

Liberty HealthShare provides a cost-effective, faith-based alternative to health insurance. Members enjoy the freedom to choose providers, telehealth access, and prescription discounts while participating in a compassionate, Christian community. Transparency and stewardship are central, with programs tailored for families, seniors, and individuals.

Liberty HealthShare offers six affordable medical cost sharing programs that are designed to fit the needs and budgets of individuals as well as different types and sizes of families. Monthly share amounts for individuals range from $87-$369. Share amounts for families of four start at $319 per month.

Liberty Dental, the ministry's new dental sharing program, features monthly share amounts as low as $35 and allows members to see the dentist of their choice without any network restrictions.

As Liberty HealthShare is not insurance, enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its sharing programs visit LibertyHealthShare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all. The ministry has been recognized by both Charity Navigator and Candid, the nation's leading non-profit evaluators, for its operational excellence, transparency, and accountability.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

