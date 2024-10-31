Liberty HealthShare Offers Free Medicare Checklist for Seniors Turning 65

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of Americans approach their 65th birthday, navigating the complexities of Medicare enrollment can feel overwhelming. With an influx of advertisements on TV and in their mailboxes, seniors often find themselves overwhelmed with options. To help ease this process, Liberty HealthShare® is proud to offer a free Medicare checklist designed specifically for those turning 65.

"Our goal is to empower seniors with the information they need to make informed decisions about their healthcare," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare's chief executive officer. "Medicare can be a maze of choices, and our checklist serves as a simple guide to help individuals review their options and ensure they don't miss any important deadlines."

In addition to the Medicare Checklist, Liberty HealthShare offers Liberty Assist, an affordable sharing program for those enrolled in Medicare Parts A & B and is designed to arrange for sharing into medical expenses that Medicare does not. This additional layer of support can alleviate financial burdens and provide peace of mind for seniors navigating their healthcare journey. Monthly share amounts start at just $87.

To download the free Medicare Checklist and learn more about Liberty Assist, visit www.libertyhealthshare.org/liberty-assist or call Liberty HealthShare at (855) 585-4237. A dedicated team of enrollment specialists is ready to answer questions and guide seniors interested in Liberty Assist through the enrollment process.

Liberty HealthSharehttps://www.libertyhealthshare.org/ is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all. The ministry has been recognized by both Charity Navigator and Candid, the nation's leading non-profit evaluators, for its operational excellence, transparency and accountability.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

