Liberty HealthShare Recognized by Charity Navigator

CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare® has been awarded a "Three-Star" rating by Charity Navigator, ranking it among the country's best non-profit organizations.

Charity Navigator, the nation's largest and most influential non-profit evaluator, reviews more than 200,000 organizations on their accountability and finance, impact and results, culture and community, and leadership and adaptability.

Liberty HealthShare has earned a "Three-Star" rating by Charity Navigator, ranking it among the best non-profits. Post this Liberty HealthShare has earned Charity Navigator's three-star rating.

Liberty HealthShare earned an 88% rating in Charity Navigator's August 2024 review, its highest rating ever.

"We are delighted to provide Liberty HealthShare with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence," said Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator. "We are eager to see the good work that Liberty HealthShare is able to accomplish in the years ahead."

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Charity Navigator," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare CEO. "It demonstrates the confidence our members and healthcare providers can place in Liberty HealthShare and our medical cost sharing programs."

Liberty HealthShare also has earned a "GuideStar Gold Seal" three straight years from Candid, ranking it among the country's best non-profits for transparency and accountability.

Liberty HealthShare, the country's most-comprehensive healthsharing ministry, offers six affordable medical cost sharing programs that are designed to fit the needs and budgets of individuals as well as different types and sizes of families.

The three core Liberty HealthShare sharing programs, Liberty Unite, Liberty Connect, and Liberty Essential, are excellent for singles, couples, and families. Sharing programs for singles are available with a monthly share of just $163. For couples, monthly shares start at $266. Family programs start at $513 per month.

Liberty Rise is a sharing program for young adults without children, ages 18-29, starting out on their own or still in college. Its monthly share amount is just $122.

The Liberty Assist sharing program was designed for people ages 65 and older who are enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B. Monthly share amounts start at just $87.

These five programs include both urgent care and mental wellness telehealth visits along with discounts for prescription drugs, dental care, vision care, and even LASIK surgery.

Liberty Freedom is a budget-friendly, catastrophic healthcare cost-sharing program for young adults. With a monthly share of just $89 for an individual, Liberty Freedom offers support to those age 35 and younger for their eligible healthcare expenses.

Liberty HealthShare launched a new dental sharing program on May 1 for members of its medical cost sharing programs. With monthly share amounts as low as $35, it allows members to see the licensed dentist of their choice without any network restrictions.

As Liberty HealthShare is not insurance, enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its sharing programs visit LibertyHealthShare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

SOURCE Liberty HealthShare