Liberty HealthShare Reduces Costs for Members of Liberty Assist

Members Can Now Save an Extra $500 a Year

Annual Unshared Amount Will be Eliminated

Suggested Monthly Share Contributions Start at Just $87

CANTON, Ohio, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Liberty HealthShare® is reducing costs for members of its Liberty Assist sharing program.

The ministry will, effective August 1, 2026, eliminate the program's $500 Annual Unshared Amount (AUA). In 2025, the AUA was reduced from $1,500 to $500.

Liberty Assist serves seniors on Medicare Parts A and B. The budget-friendly sharing program has proven popular with its age 65+ audience.

"Inflation, especially healthcare inflation, has hit seniors on fixed incomes very hard," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer. "Eliminating the AUA could save our members $500 a year."

Combined with suggested monthly sharing contributions starting at just $87, Liberty Assist is an even greater value for retirees seeking to manage rising healthcare costs and enjoy all that being a healthshare member has to offer.

In addition to the sharing of eligible medical expenses that Medicare doesn't pay, such as deductibles and co-pays, Liberty Assist members are also eligible to join Liberty HealthShare's dental and vision sharing programs. These savings can add up to thousands of dollars each year.

"Our members can see the doctor of their choice and know their bills can be easily submitted for sharing by other members that could fill in the gaps of what Medicare doesn't pay," said Morrow. "It is a real blessing to be a part of an active and supportive Christian sharing community."

In addition to Liberty Assist, Liberty HealthShare offers five affordable medical cost sharing programs for individuals and families seeking an alternative to health insurance. Suggested monthly share amounts range from $87 to $362 for individuals and start at $319 for families. Most programs include sharing eligibility for urgent care and mental wellness telehealth visits along prescription drug discounts.

On May 11, Liberty HealthShare announced it was reducing the monthly sharing contributions for its most popular family memberships by an average of 16% and returning more than $2 million to its members.

As a healthcare sharing ministry and not insurance, Liberty HealthShare offers year-round enrollment without requiring a qualifying life event. For more information, visit LibertyHealthShare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

About Liberty HealthShare

Liberty HealthShare is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing between its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

SOURCE Liberty HealthShare