Liberty HealthShare to Return More Than $2 Million to Members, Reduce Monthly Share Costs in 2026

Second Consecutive Year of Lower Member Contributions as U.S. Healthcare Costs Continue to Rise

Driven by sustained membership growth and disciplined medical cost management

CANTON, Ohio, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era when most health care organizations are increasing costs, Liberty HealthShare® is returning more than $2 million to its members and reducing costs for the second consecutive year.

In addition to returning money to members, family contribution amounts for three core programs are being reduced by an average of 16%.

Dorsey Morrow, Chief Executive Officer - Liberty HealthShare

Liberty HealthShare is a nonprofit healthcare sharing ministry in which members voluntarily share eligible medical expenses.

"It's their money," said Chief Executive Officer Dorsey Morrow. "Our members have been great consumers of healthcare, and we have been extraordinary stewards of their monthly sharing contributions. Our ability to do this is evidence that healthsharing works and enables our members to better handle their healthcare expenses."

Eligible members will be mailed checks free of any stipulations. Distribution of funds will begin in May 2026. This fits with the ministry's ethos, an emphasis on the importance of faith and freedom when making healthcare decisions.

"We are deeply committed to making our members' experience the best that it can possibly be from top to bottom," said Morrow. "We want to be a force for good in the lives of our members, our community, and ultimately the world."

"As a Christian healthcare sharing ministry, we, and our members, understand that we take seriously a commitment to keeping our faith central to our operations and decision making. And rest assured, we aren't done. We're so thrilled to be able to improve our member experience, and we will never stop seeking ways to improve programs, reduce costs, or care for them in whatever way we can," he added.

Founded in 1995, Liberty HealthShare has facilitated the sharing of billions of dollars in eligible medical expenses among its members. The ministry has earned a 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator and a GuideStar Gold Seal from Candid for operational excellence, transparency, and accountability. Additionally, it is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. Liberty HealthShare provides a cost-effective, faith-based alternative to health insurance. Members enjoy the freedom to choose their own providers while participating in a compassionate, Christian community. Transparency and stewardship are central.

The ministry offers six affordable medical cost sharing programs for individuals and families seeking an alternative to health insurance. Suggested monthly share amounts range from $87 to $362 for individuals and start at $319 for families. Most programs include urgent care and mental wellness telehealth visits along prescription drug discounts.

As a healthcare sharing ministry and not insurance, Liberty HealthShare offers year-round enrollment without requiring a qualifying life event. For more information, visit LibertyHealthShare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Liberty HealthShare returning money to its members?

Sustained membership growth, increased demand for its programs, disciplined financial management, and the stewardship of its members have enabled the ministry to return funds to its members.

What is Liberty HealthShare and how does it work?

Liberty HealthShare is a nonprofit healthcare sharing ministry that facilitates the voluntary sharing of medical expenses among members who share Christian values.

How much will Liberty HealthShare return to its members?

More than $2 million is being returned to members. The funds will be distributed to members in May 2026.

How much will Liberty HealthShare reduce monthly share amounts in 2026?

Monthly share amounts for family memberships will be reduced by an average of 16% in the ministry's three core programs.

About Liberty HealthShare

Liberty HealthShare is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

SOURCE Liberty HealthShare