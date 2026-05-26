Liberty HealthShare Reduces Member Costs Again

Second Straight Year of Cost Reductions for Members

Monthly Share Amounts for Family Programs to go Down 16%

Strong Year-Over-Year Enrollment Growth for 20 Consecutive Months

CANTON, Ohio, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While many healthcare organizations have increased their prices, Liberty HealthShare® is reducing monthly share amounts for the second consecutive year.

The Christian ministry will reduce the family contribution amounts for its three most popular healthsharing programs by an average of 16% effective June 1.

Amid rising healthcare costs nationwide, this reduction underscores Liberty HealthShare's commitment to affordability driven by sustained membership growth and disciplined medical cost management.

Liberty HealthShare reduced unshareable amounts for members in all of its medical sharing programs last year. The back-to-back reductions strengthen its position as one of the country's most affordable established healthcare sharing ministries.

"Through careful stewardship, responsible healthcare utilization by members, and continued enrollment growth, Liberty HealthShare has been able to reduce monthly share amounts while continuing to strengthen member programs," said Dorsey Morrow, chief executive officer.

Morrow noted the ministry's continued membership growth with year-over-year enrollment gains recorded in 20 consecutive months, reflecting the growing appeal of its healthcare sharing model.

"We are deeply committed to our members and making their experience the best that it can be through improving programs, reducing costs and providing extraordinary service," he said. "We want to be a force for good in the lives of our members, in our community, and throughout the country."

Earlier this month, Liberty HealthShare returned more than $2 million to its members because of its wise financial stewardship. "It's our members' money and we are thrilled to be able to return it to them. Our ability to do this is evidence that healthsharing works and enables our members to better manage their healthcare expenses," Morrow said.

Effective June 1, monthly family contribution amounts for the three programs are as follows:

Liberty Essential

Younger than 35: $429

Age 35-49: $499

Age 50-64: $609

Liberty Connect

Younger than 35: $559

Age 35-49: $639

Age 50-64: $779

Liberty Unite

Younger than 35: $729

Age 35-49: $829

Age 50-64: $999

Founded in 1995, Liberty HealthShare has facilitated the sharing of billions of dollars in eligible medical expenses among its members. It ranks among the country's best non-profit organizations for transparency and accountability and is the only healthsharing organization in the United States to hold both Candid's GuideStar Gold Seal and Charity Navigator's 4-Star rating. Additionally, it is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating.

The ministry offers six affordable medical cost sharing programs for individuals and families seeking an alternative to health insurance. Suggested monthly share amounts range from $87 to $362 for individuals and start at $319 for families. Most programs include sharing eligibility for urgent care and mental wellness telehealth visits along prescription drug discounts.

As a healthcare sharing ministry and not insurance, Liberty HealthShare offers year-round enrollment without requiring a qualifying life event. For more information, visit LibertyHealthShare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

About Liberty HealthShare

Liberty HealthShare is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing between its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

SOURCE Liberty HealthShare