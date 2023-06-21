Liberty HealthShare to Host Webinar on Healthcare for Seniors

News provided by

Liberty HealthShare

21 Jun, 2023, 14:07 ET

CANTON, Ohio, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare®, one of the country's leading Christian healthsharing ministries, today announced it will host a free webinar on affordable healthcare for seniors on Medicare on Thursday, June 29.

The free 30-minute webinar will review money-saving options available for those 65 and older looking for alternatives to traditional health insurance.

Continue Reading

"You should be able to enjoy your golden years and live a fulfilling life without worrying about whether you can afford medical expenses," said Amy Hagen, Liberty HealthShare's vice president of Medical Services, who will take part in the webinar. "We believe medical cost sharing is a great alternative."

The ministry introduced the Liberty Assist sharing program in September 2022 to serve seniors who had few, if any, affordable healthsharing options available to them after they turn 65. The budget-friendly sharing program, which helps fill in the gaps in Medicare coverage, has proven popular with its senior audience.

The webinar will be available at three convenient times in the morning and evening on June 29. To learn more and pre-register, go to Free Liberty HealthShare Webinar for Seniors.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

As it is not insurance, Liberty HealthShare enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its healthcare sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

SOURCE Liberty HealthShare

Also from this source

Liberty HealthShare at Church of the Nazarene General Assembly

Liberty HealthShare to Host Webinar on Healthcare for Young Adults

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.