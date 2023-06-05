Liberty HealthShare to Host Webinar on Healthcare for Young Adults

News provided by

Liberty HealthShare

05 Jun, 2023, 13:13 ET

CANTON, Ohio, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare®, one of the country's leading Christian healthsharing ministries, today announced it will host a free webinar on affordable healthcare for young adults on Tuesday, June 13.

The free 30-minute webinar will review money-saving options available for 18-29-year-olds looking for alternatives to traditional health insurance. The webinar will be hosted by Elijah Zielke, social media influencer and children's pastor at Freedom Church in Tallahassee, Fla.

Continue Reading

"Whether heading off to college or starting your career, finding ways to keep healthcare expenses affordable is important, as medical bills can get costly," said Tamia Morris, a Liberty HealthShare enrollment specialist who will join Zielke on the webinar. "Fortunately, young people have other options to care for their health."

The ministry introduced the Liberty Rise sharing program in September 2022 to serve young Christian adults who had few, if any, affordable healthsharing options available to them. The budget-friendly sharing program has proven popular with its 18-29-year-old audience.

In addition to sharing eligible healthcare expenses, Liberty Rise members can also take advantage of several money-saving features including discounts on prescription drugs, dental services, vision care, wellness services, chiropractic care and fitness center memberships. Members also have access to telehealth and mental wellness.

The webinar will be available at three convenient times in the morning and evening on June 13. To learn more and pre-register, go to Free Liberty HealthShare Webinar.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

As it is not insurance, Liberty HealthShare enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its healthcare sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

SOURCE Liberty HealthShare

