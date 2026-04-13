Liberty Mutual Insurance Elects Jacqui Canney to the Company's Board of Directors

BOSTON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney today announced that Jacqui Canney, Chief People and AI Enablement Officer at ServiceNow, has been elected to the company's board of directors.

"We are pleased that Jacqui has joined our board of directors. She is a proven leader in global talent strategy and large-scale transformation, with deep experience helping organizations grow while strengthening culture and the employee experience," said Sweeney. "Jacqui's expertise around future-proofing the workforce by putting people first and empowering them with technology and generative AI will be invaluable as we evolve how work gets done and continue building the capabilities we need for the future."

Canney has held her current role at ServiceNow since January 2025, leading the company's global talent strategy and workforce planning initiatives by focusing on a people-centered approach to transformation and helping employees, customers and partners build confidence and capability in AI. She previously served as the company's Chief People Officer and started at the organization in 2021.

Prior to joining ServiceNow, Canney was Chief People Officer at WPP and Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer at Walmart. She also spent more than two decades at Accenture, where she held senior global human resources leadership roles across Digital, Technology, Operations, Communications and M&A, among other responsibilities.

Canney brings extensive board and nonprofit leadership experience, including serving on the boards of Suffolk Construction, a national company with more than $10 billion in annual revenue, and Project Healthy Minds, a nonprofit focused on addressing the mental health crisis and expanding access to care. She holds a bachelor of science in Accounting from Boston College, where she also serves on the Board of Trustees' Finance and Audit Committee.

"I'm proud to join the Liberty Mutual board of directors. Their purpose and long-standing commitment to helping people feel secure reflect values I believe in deeply. I look forward to working with the executive leadership team to support the company's growth and build an environment where people can do their best work, whatever the future brings," said Canney.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. For more than 110 years we have helped people and businesses embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow by providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care.

A Fortune 100 company with more than 40,000 employees in 27 countries and economies, we are the ninth largest global property and casualty insurer and generate more than $50 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We operate through three strategic business units: US Retail Markets, providing auto, home, renters and other personal and small commercial lines property and casualty insurance to individuals and small businesses countrywide; Global Risk Solutions, delivering a full range of comprehensive commercial and specialty insurance, reinsurance and surety solutions to mid-size and large businesses worldwide; and Liberty Mutual Investments, deploying more than $100 billion of long-term capital globally across its integrated platform to drive economic growth, power innovation and secure Liberty Mutual's promises.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Liberty Mutual Insurance