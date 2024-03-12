Liberty Service Partners Acquires Aire Care Mechanical

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is pleased to announce the recent sale of Aire Care Mechanical Heating & Cooling, a leading HVAC contractor located in Knoxville, Tennessee, to Liberty Service Partners, a home services platform backed by NorthCurrent Partners, a private equity firm headquartered in New York City.

Liberty Service Partners is a national leader in premium home upgrades, installations, and services, specializing in HVAC, electrical, and plumbing. Liberty Service Partners was born out of NorthCurrent's flagship investment in late 2020. NorthCurrent Partners invests in businesses that align with the firm's operating practices and have the potential for continued growth, long-term success, and value creation.

"Aire Care represents a strategic acquisition for Liberty as we continue to expand in the Southeast. It's clear that Jeff and his team have a deep knowledge of HVAC and are a respected brand in their marketplace," explains Nick Rossino, Head of M&A at Liberty Service Partners. "We are excited to have Jeff continue with Liberty as we help Aire Care achieve their next phase of growth."

Aire Care was established in 2015 by Jeff and Heather Davis and has grown to be one of the highest-rated HVAC service providers in the greater Knoxville market. Specializing in residential and commercial heating and cooling, the company also installs and services indoor air quality systems.

Mr. Davis is proud of Aire Care's past performance and expresses confidence in its future. "Partnering with Liberty Service Partners has been a great experience. We are excited to grow and expand with them. This is one of the best business decisions we have made."

Kyle Valentine of Viking M&A in Knoxville served as sell-side advisor on the transaction. "Jeff and Heather were great clients to work with and chose a great partner in Liberty Service Partners. I'm excited to see the partnership grow and expand in East Tennessee."

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides M&A advisory services to lower middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, Viking has led more than 850 successful transactions and is the leading advisory firm of its size and type in the Southeast. Viking operates thirteen offices, including in Knoxville, Tennessee.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions