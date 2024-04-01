Viking M&A Sustains Growth, Opens Austin Office

AUSTIN, Texas, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, a premier firm specializing in business brokerage and advisory services, is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in Austin, Texas. Managing Partner Jackson Payne leads the expansion. This strategic move underscores Viking's commitment to supporting the business community in one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the United States.

Jackson Payne, known for his dedication, adaptability, and personalized approach in the M&A industry, brings a wealth of experience to the new Austin office. His journey at Viking M&A, along with the success story of his brother Coleman Payne at Viking's Houston location, highlights a deep-rooted passion for helping entrepreneurs realize their business goals. Jackson's extensive background, which includes facilitating 12+ closed transactions in three years at Viking and navigating the sale of his family business, equips him with firsthand knowledge of the challenges and opportunities within the M&A landscape.

Austin's vibrant business climate, home to nearly 2.3 million residents, presents a fertile ground for mergers and acquisitions. With increasing numbers of business owners exploring exit strategies, the need for seasoned M&A advisory in the Austin metro area has never been greater. Viking's expansion into Austin is timely, providing local entrepreneurs with access to unparalleled expertise and personalized guidance through the intricacies of selling their businesses.

Jay Offerdahl, President and Founder of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, expressed enthusiasm about the new office: "The decision to expand our presence to Austin represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy. Jackson's leadership and extensive experience make him exceptionally qualified to support Texas entrepreneurs through the most critical financial transactions of their lives."

The Payne brothers' combined experience offers a unique blend of large-firm resources and expertise with the personal touch of a smaller office. Their understanding of the entrepreneurial journey, from sale preparation to post-sale integration, ensures that Viking's clients across the Texas market receive comprehensive support tailored to their needs.

The Austin office is poised to become a cornerstone for Viking M&A in Texas, reflecting the firm's commitment to fostering successful business transitions and building lasting partnerships with entrepreneurs across the state.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 70% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing over 850 successful transactions.

